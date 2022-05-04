2023: Don’t vote for political prostitutes, Wike charges PDP delegates

Nyesom Ezenmo Wike, the Governor of River State and one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has advised delegates of the PDP, in the forthcoming presidential primary election not to vote for any aspirant who is known for cross carpeting from one political party to another as a result of vaulting ambition.

The River State governor gave the advice on Wednesday in Lokoja while meeting Kogi State PDP delegates to seek their votes in order to emerge as the party flagbearer in the 2023 Presidential election.

The Presidential aspirant who cast aspersions at those that have turned their back against the PDP after benefitting much from the party said he won’t defect to another party if he failed in his bid to pick the party presidential ticket.

“I hate ingrates in my life. We have some people who are busy jumping from one party to another just because they want to win election. As for me, if you don’t vote for me in our party primary, I will still remain a member of the PDP. I have benefited from this party, and so I have no excuse to give, for defecting to another party”, he said.

According to him, Nigerians need a fearless and courageous Man like him that can speak the truth to the power that be, without fear or favour.

According to him, he joined the race to in order to pick the ticket and eventually win the presidential election to salvage the nation from its present precarious situations where insecurity, economic doldrum and suffering that has become the order of the day.





He noted that the country today need a capable hand with political will to take over the leadership of the country, saying he had what it takes that will transform to winning the the general election if given the ticket of the party.

The Governor who cautioned the delegates against giving the ticket of the party to aspirant that will run away to another political party, noted that he has been with PDP since 1998 and has no reasons to defect to another party, stressing that he is a man that has the capacity to face the opposition parties and win the 2023 election.

“The party must be careful not to give ticket to people that will at the heat of election run away to another party. I am the one man who can face the the ruling party and win election no matter their antics” he said.

While lamenting on the poor state of Kogi State, Governor Wike vowed to put everything into the game for the opposition party to take over the State, come 2023.

Earlier in his remark , former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris commended Governor Wike for his patience, perseverance and effort that has unified the party, adding that his records in projects execution has no rivals in the country.

He stated that Kogi Chapter of the PDP have resolved to support him during the presidential primaries of the party, assuring him of one per cent support to pick the ticket of the party.

Also in his remark, former Governor of the state, Captain Idris Wada described Governor Wike as a man of the people who has the capacity, strength and the political will to move the country forward if given the mandate.

