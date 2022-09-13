2023: Don’t vote corrupt, wicked leaders ― Anglican Primate tells Nigerians

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of Nigerian, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba has charged Nigerians to use the 2023 election as an opportunity to bring in the change they desire.

This is just as the clergy told Nigerians to ensure that they do not vote for persons who are into wickedness and corruption in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the sideline of the Consecration of Three Bishops-Elect and the President of Archbishop, Primate or Ndukuba said the general election is an opportunity to make changes in the country.

He warned politicians against playing politics of bitterness and also desist from inducing voters with money.

He also charged eligible voters to ensure they get their voters’ cards, cast their votes and election day and also guard their votes.

“The General election is an opportunity for us to make a change as citizens of this country, we know that the cause of corruption, wickedness and insecurity that we have seen both physically, socially and otherwise, people’s hearts and beaten down.

“And because of the way some of our politicians have carried themselves in the past, there is very much voters’ apathy, they think that their votes don’t count, so whether you vote for them or not, they will put themselves into power.

“We are telling our people that it shall not be so in 2023 election, we will guard our votes and make sure we vote, that is why we are encouraging everybody to get their voters card, make sure that you come out and vote, we will monitor what will happen.

“We are warning the politicians that let us do politics without bitterness, even if you don’t win in this election, you have more opportunities to win and lead if that be the will of God.

“But for the 2023 election, it is the opportunity for the citizens of Nigeria to cast their votes in order to put in power people that have the fear of God, that respect the citizens, people who are not into wickedness, people who are not corrupt.

“Our votes should not be given because of the money that we are getting, so let nobody sell his vote, let us do the needful and stand for the right, we are trusting God that the 2023 election will usher us into a new season of freedom, security, prosperity and God’s blessing,” Primate Ndukuba stated.

