2023: “Don’t take decisions based on emotion,” Gov. Lalong tells Northern Christians

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chairman, of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), and Director-General, of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, have challenged Northern Christian Leaders to guide their members to first be part of the electioneering process and also ensure that they do not make decisions based on emotions and other factors that will not add value to their aspirations.

Governor Lalong, at a dinner with the Northern Christian Leaders at the banquet hall of Government House Little Ray Field, Jos, Plateau State enjoined the Christians to be strategic and look at the bigger picture and how it affects their interests.

“Therefore, as we approach 2023, when Nigerians will be making crucial decisions, I challenge you as leaders to guide your members to first be part of the process and also ensure that they do not make decisions based on emotions and other factors that will not add value to their aspirations.”

We should be strategic and look at the bigger picture and how it affects our interests.

“Let us also do our best to sensitize our people towards contributing to peaceful elections.” Our desire should be to promote peaceful transitions of power as well as peaceful coexistence.

“The Church should not allow politicians to use the pulpit for incitement, division, and hatred.” While we expect men of God to convey the whole counsel of God, no matter how unpleasant it may be, we should not encourage those who go beyond the call of duty with their messages.

He further enjoined the clergymen and other stakeholders to work harder towards mobilizing Nigerians to actively participate in the political process to not only decide who leads them but also have a say at the table when decisions are being taken.

The further buttressed the Christians are, the less they can afford to treat politics as a dirty game, thereby leaving it to some people, and yet complain of marginalization and poor governance. “It is the church that has the solution for the world since Jesus Christ called us the salt of the earth and light of the world,” he said.

The governor assured them that as a Christian and a Knight of the Catholic Church, he will continue to do his best to protect the interests of the body of Christ in any position God gives him to serve the people.

In their goodwill messages, COCIN President Rev. Dr. Amos Mhozo, who spoke on behalf of heads of denominations in the Plateau, Rev. Dr. Yusuf Wushishi, and former Governor of Adamawa State Bala James Ngilari, said the Church must be involved in politics by sensitizing its members towards participation to advance righteousness in governance.

They emphasized the need for men of God to always preach peace and douse tensions associated with elections, as Nigeria will not end because it is just a constitutional duty to change leaders.

They were also of the view that religious leaders should encourage people to do the right thing and vote for who they choose without intimidation, harassment, or coercion.

Bishop John Praise Daniels led another clergy to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria and the successful conduct of the 2023 elections.

They also prayed for Governor Lalong in his responsibilities as Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.