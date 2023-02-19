By Attahiru Ahmed – Gusau

AHEAD of Forthcoming general elections, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Zamfara state chapter has advised youth not to sit by and watch the Integrity of state being impinged, calling on security agencies to spare no one who stoke the embers of insecurity.

Speaking on Sunday in Gusau, the state capital during the 2023 youth conference in consolidation of peaceful election with theme “Youth charting the course” The Zamfara state NYCN chairman, Barrister Bashar Garba said as an umbrella organisation of youths, there is need to warn youth sternly.

“We therefore advised all young people in the state to refrain from any sort of crime and call on security agencies to spare no one who contribute in any measure to further stoke the embers of insecurity,” he said.

The state NYCN Chairman maintained that crime does no one any good,” we advised that all energies be channeled towards more productive vistas”. he stressed.

According to him,NYCN will continue to forge a strong and efficient partnership with all security agencies in tackling crimes and insecurity by working together on preventive strategies and superior intelligence to counter all renegade elements.

He commended Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamfara state for engaging youth in governance by appointing them as commissioners, Special Advisers,Director generals, senior Special assistants and special assistants in the state.

“Governor Mattawale has done what no Governor in Nigeria did by involving youth to fully participate in governance of their state and placing their future in their hands”.

He advised Governor Mattawale not to relent in his efforts to develop the state and called on him to look into the possibility of reviving the state skill acquisition program across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“This program to my believe will create more jobs and will in no small measure contribute in disengaging thousands of youth in criminal activities and political thuggery”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Sanusi Yakubu who is the provost Zamfara state college of Arts and Sciences, Gusau said what NYCN was doing is simply to build the youths.





According to him,Youth are the engine of any nation. Sensitizing youth in elections is like preparing a peaceful and credible transition.

He maintained that Youth are the majority of those conducting elections and the future of the country laid on the hands of youth.

In their separate paper presentations,Anas Umar a banker spoke on cashless policy and its benefits, Barrister Junaidu Abubakar chairman Zamfara state Bar Association (NBA) presented paper on security and youth and INEC resident Electoral commissioner in charge of Zamfara state who was represented by Mallam Janyau who spoke on forthcoming elections in the state.