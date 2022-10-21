2023: Don’t be swayed by politicians’ money, vote your conscience ― Ezeife tells voters

The Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has asked Nigerian voters to ensure they are not carried away by money offered to them by politicians on election days, instead they should vote for their consciences.

Ezeife also told voters not to reject monies offered to them by politicians. He said the monies were stolen, and by implication, belong to the voters.

Speaking while receiving members of the Voters Club of Nigeria (VCN) in his house in Abuja, the former Anambra state governor said if the right person is voted in 2023 as president of the country, within two years, young Nigerians will return from Europe and America to help in the development of the country.

“You cannot have a more important group than yourself, because it is with the votes that we mess up Nigeria. The money they are giving you is your own money, stolen from you, I say it now when they bring money, take it, what controls the world is conscience, when it is time to vote, vote according to your conscience.

“We are poor enough now not to refuse money easily. If you are an effective voter in Nigeria this must change, take money, and vote for the right person.

“It appears that the almighty God in heaven is beginning to smile at Nigeria. If you make the right choice in 2023, after two years, you will find our young brilliant men coming back from Europe, and America with superior investment. God did not create the black man inferior to the white man.

“I am begging you to live according to your name and the world will praise you and the people will praise you if it goes well. We are going to take our rightful place in this world”, he said.

The VCN decorated the former governor as their grand patron.

The National Coordinator VCN, Uche Mbachu said in the 2019 election their members cast 6.8 million votes. He said there has been offline recruitment of voters nationwide.

“We have over 10,000 platforms, as we are talking here in a few minutes’ time, whatever we have done will reach all our members via their phones. We are on social media.

“We made a decision to have a grand patron somebody that will be guiding us, because each time we want to make a move, politicians think we are available to be bought over and when we reject their offer, they start intimidating us. They arrested four of my state coordinators in 2019”, he stated.

Mbachu said VCN was formed to give block votes to any candidate of their choice and the choice of candidate is not made by one person, it is made at their national convention.

Another reason for the existence of VCN is that the youths find it difficult to win political offices, so they use the number of members to negotiate with politicians on how to carry the youth along when they win.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Coordinator of VCN, Mike Nwosu said they have been in existence since 2010, with 36 million members across the country.





