Grace Egbo

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Governorship candidate, in Ebonyi State, for the 2023 general election, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has called on students to avoid being used as political thugs in the 2023 general election.

According to Odii, who said youths are nation-builders, charged them to shun social vices likely to undermine the current electoral process.

The youths received the charge during a town hall meeting with students of various tertiary institutions, at Aristocrat Hotel, Abakaliki.

Odii promised the youths that he will revamp the ailing state-owned tertiary educational institutions, including the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki and the Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo (ESCOI) for better service delivery if elected. Odii urging the students to do the right thing also admonished them to participate effectively in the electoral process of the State, and vote according to their conscience.

He further maintains that his administration would prioritize higher education to improve learning, and research in the State.

The PDP standard-bearer who highlighted the importance of higher education in nation-building also pledged to improve infrastructures in the federal-owned higher institutions in the state.

“I urge you to remain change agents. As you know, youths are nation-builders; you must shun all acts likely to undermine the current electoral process by doing the right thing and voting according to your conscience.

“By the grace of God, our government that is coming will tackle the decay in the various institutions of higher learning so that you can learn under a very conducive environment; this is our commitment, and we must bring it to pass,” Odii said.

Odii, who also promised to grow the state’s economy through industrialisation if elected announced that he would award scholarships to the best students from secondary, tertiary and higher degrees students.

“We have no fewer than 2000 students benefitting from our university scholarships pursuing different academic programmes in universities and other institutions of higher learning within Nigeria and overseas under the Ebele-Anyichuks Foundation,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Humphrey Nwuruku, the Director of Students Affairs in the PDP Governorship Campaign Council (GCC) who spoke on behalf of the students, said that students were poised to bring the desired change through voting for credible candidates during the election.

He commended the guber candidate for promising to prioritize education in the state, assuring that the Nigerian students in the various institutions of higher learning were solidly behind his aspiration.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for finding time to meet with us despite your very tight programme.

“We thank you for your promise to revamp tertiary education in the state for improved learning and research because sound education is the best form of legacy to bequeath to the people.

“We assure you that we will continue to be good ambassadors of our various institutions and that we will project the positive image of the state and the country in general in all our conduct.

“Again, we assure you of our support and commitment towards the realization of the governorship project,” Nwuruku said.

Others who spoke called for peaceful electioneering campaigns and urged the electoral umpire to ensure the conduct of credible, free and fair elections.

Tribune gathered that the students union representatives were drawn from EBSU, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (AEFUNAI), EBSCOI, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana in Afikpo.