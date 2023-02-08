There is nowhere the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr Peter Obi will win the forthcoming election in Nigeria, despite the huge support he receives from the youths of the nation.

This is because the candidate does not have the structure to win the election, Delta north senatorial candidate of PDP, Prince Ned Nwoko has said.

Speaking at the “Platform” of the Delta state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Asaba, Nwoko posited that “if Obi is to contest the election among Nigerians in diaspora, he will win “.

The senatorial flag bearer bemoaned the level of insecurity in the southeast region, an indication that the youths in the area were not ready for the coming election.

“The youths in the southeast are doing everything to ensure the election does not hold; unknown gunmen don’t want the election either, and Obi is supposed to have a lot of support from the youths.

“The reality is that an average Ibo man does not want to be part of Nigeria. They are fighting for Biafra, they are asking for a referendum even though they know the federal government will not give it to them.

So the issue of Obi is not eligible because I know he will not win”