There is nowhere the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr Peter Obi will win the forthcoming election in Nigeria, despite the huge support he receives from the youths of the nation.
This is because the candidate does not have the structure to win the election, Delta north senatorial candidate of PDP, Prince Ned Nwoko has said.
Speaking at the “Platform” of the Delta state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Asaba, Nwoko posited that “if Obi is to contest the election among Nigerians in diaspora, he will win “.
The senatorial flag bearer bemoaned the level of insecurity in the southeast region, an indication that the youths in the area were not ready for the coming election.
“The youths in the southeast are doing everything to ensure the election does not hold; unknown gunmen don’t want the election either, and Obi is supposed to have a lot of support from the youths.
“The reality is that an average Ibo man does not want to be part of Nigeria. They are fighting for Biafra, they are asking for a referendum even though they know the federal government will not give it to them.
So the issue of Obi is not eligible because I know he will not win”
Canvassing for the Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) in the February 25 election, Prince Nwoko stressed the need to have a cohesive team to rescue, rebuilt and reset Nigeria from the onslaught done to the country by the APC-led federal government.
According to him, PDP believed in teamwork to achieve the desired result at the polls and subsequently translate the same to good governance.
He promised to tap his legislative experience as a former member of the House of Representatives, representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency to give Delta North an effective representation that would impact positively the people of the zone.
He appealed to the people of Anioma (Delta north) and indeed Nigerians to vote massively for PDP candidates at all levels just to end the suffering in the country.
On accountability, Nwoko said people should stop criticizing the government for operating deficit budgets, maintaining that there was nothing wrong with owing debts as long as such money is judiciously spent for development.
He added that he does not believe in the practice of government leaving money in the coffers for its successor.
The international lawyer commended NUJ in the state for creating a forum where candidates of various political parties can interact with journalists.