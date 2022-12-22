2023: Desperate politicians behind CBN, DSS face-off — group

An anti-sabotage group, The Natives, has alerted the public that some desperate politicians are responsible for the face-off between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS).

The group said the move was to sabotage the forthcoming general elections.

The Natives made the disclosure during a joint press conference with other Civil Society Organisations, youths groups, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Lawyers on Wednesday in Abuja.

The leader of the group, Hon Smart Edwards, urged Nigerians to be weary of calculated plots that may not be the reason or hidden interest behind the recent turn of events and ignition of heat in the country by elements of confusion.

According to Edwards, All agencies have their modus operandi guiding their operations.

The CBN is insulated to be independent in developing its policies and so is the DSS empowered with capabilities to interrogate issues of concern, so also are the courts approachable in cases of infractions.

The group expressed worry that certain Nigerians are being hogwashed into another debacle of a non-existing threats to the CBN, in another permutation to keep the streets in chaos as the Yuletide season approaches, “this is political gymnastics and we are not ready for it.

“The story of Nigeria is not all gloom today, our Air Force is making superior strides in the North-east and forests, the Military and Defence Intelligent forces are recovering lost grounds, peace is gradually returning to Nigeria and people are travelling the roads home for the holidays.

“The Kaduna Trains have resumed and working, the EAST-WEST Road is almost completed, security situation is improving, the NDDC Board is reconstituted, our Naira is slightly recovering, our elections are around the corner, politicians have come to their seasons, Nigerians must come to their senses.

“Indeed, politicians can be mischievous, I mean the youth population is the largest in this country, particularly the students, and rather than politicians and political parties reaching out to them with their well-defined manifestos and watertight integrity-based assurances of a visionary government and campaigns that should rest on their records, so as to gain their acceptance, they are busy sponsoring chaos.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that as a citizens-led Anti-Sabotage Organisation, we are fully motivated and committed to free and fair elections. We are fully aware of saboteurs in nocturnal meetings, preparing to scandalise and blackmail persons of high reputation as a precursor to sponsor protests across the country, this has already failed because we will resist.

“During the #EndSars protests, youths suffered the most, whilst politicians sat in the comfort of their homes either financing and dishing out commands, this is our only country, we will not allow agents of destructions to distribute crisis across the Nation.

There is no political party, politician or candidate new to us, they have all been around, therefore, our country and the country all seek to govern must not explode in the name of their ambitions,” he said.