Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori has commenced a statewide visit to royal fathers in the State.

The tour which began at Owa Alero, Owa Kingdom in Ika north east local Government Area of the state, enabled the PDP flagbearer to further explain his (M.O.R.E) agenda to traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district at the palace of the immediate past Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor, the Obi of Owa Kingdom.

Oborevwori who was accompanied by his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme, party leaders and top government functionaries, assured the royal fathers that the existing robust and harmonious relationship between the state government and the traditional institutions under the incumbent governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, shall be sustained and improved upon such that they would be consulted from time to time in the affairs of government, especially in the area of peacebuilding, security and welfare of royal fathers.

He explained that his M.O.R.E agenda will ensure continuity in governance by building on the enviable legacies of governor Ifeanyi Okowa by advancing Delta State through; Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced peace and security, anchored on transparency, accountability, honesty, equity and good conscience.

Oborevwori commended governor Okowa for raising the stake for traditional rulers in the state, and most especially for building, furnishing and equipping a world-class secretariat for the state council of traditional rulers, adding that the Okowa-Atiku presidency will attract more development to the state and will also enhance the welfare and status of traditional rulers in Nigeria

He assured that his administration would listen more, do more and achieve more for the State, Deltans and for royal fathers, when he assumes office as governor on May 29, this year, adding that Delta State shall be the reference point for good governance; socioeconomic transformation and infrastructure development during his tenure as governor.

The royal fathers commended Oborevwori’s humility and uncommon wisdom over the years and as the longest-serving speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. They urged him to sustain his integrity and Pan Delta status as a leader and a potential governor, come May 29, this year.

The royal fathers prayed for his good health and multifaceted God’s grace, protection and blessings. It was indeed a remarkable event.

Oborevwori also had a fruitful discussion with Isoko and Ijaw traditional rulers in continuation of his pre-election visits to royal fathers in the state.

The meeting with Isoko traditional rulers was held at the Palace Of the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom in Otor Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, while that of Delta Ijaw traditional rulers forum, took place at the Warri palace annex of His Royal Majesty, Elder (Captain) Timiyan, JP, Agbonu Torububor 1, the Paramount Ruler of Ogulagha Kingdom.

