2023: Dass political group drums support for Bauchi gov

A political pressure group, known as ‘Dass Unity Support Forum For Kaura’ has expressed support for Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, assuring him of their votes to enable him win a second term come 2023.

Chairman of the group, Mr Gideon Bawa who stated this when he led other group members on a Sallah homage to General Yakubu Usman (rtd) at his residence said that the entire people of Dass are deeply touched and convinced with the developmental projects being implemented by Bala Mohammed led government across the state.

He said, “Let me mention few out of the road projects being executed by visionary administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, the Burga to Alkaleri road, Azare township road, Akuyam road, dualization of Awala roundabout road to Airport, dualization of Zaranda to Buzaye road, construction of Bogoro to Lusa road, the Boi-Tapshin road, CBN roundabout to Railway which was abandoned by the immediate past government among others.”

He also said that “it is needless to remind anybody in Bauchi State that hundreds of Schools have been constructed, some hundreds rehabilitated, the massive overhaul has been carried out in the health sector, just in less than two years compared to the previous administration that abandoned many projects.”

Gideon Bawa added that “We have seen the housing units that the governor is building in all the six Emirates of the state to cut down housing deficit that has existed before, including Dass, we have seen the water project, this effort made us realize that the governor means well for Bauchi State and its people.”

The former Secretary of Dass local government council further said that the objective of the Forum is to mobilize and enlighten people on the activities of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in view of his laudable projects within two years and gather support for him ahead of the 2023 governorship election so that he can continue with the good job he has started.

He said, “We are at the General’s house to greet him for Sallah despite the fact that he is a Christian and to also introduce our group to him for his fatherly advice been a strong pillar of PDP in the state and an elder statesman as well.”

He also said that the group which has since realized that Bala Mohammed is a man with proven integrity that has the interest of the people of Bauchi at heart requested that the rtd General use his influence as an elder statesman not only in Dass where he held from but Bauchi State as a whole to add his voice to the call by the group for people to support the governor for the second term.

While responding, General Yakubu Usman rtd, thanked members of the group (his kinsmen) for their foresight, urging them to use the group towards uniting the people of Dass local government area, adding that Governor Bala Mohammed is a man with a vision whose agenda is to better the living conditions of Bauchi State people.

The retired General while describing Governor Bala as a detribalised man with zero religious or ethnic sentiment noted that since inception, he has succeeded in, equitable distribution of projects and appointments across the state.

