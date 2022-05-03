2023: CUPP cautions PDP over status of National Secretary

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the status of its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu in the affairs of the party ahead of the primary which may lead to the disqualification of its candidates by the Independent Electoral Commitment (INEC), in the forthcoming general elections.

This was contained in a statement made available to news in Abuja by the National Spokesperson of the coalition, Comrade Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

In the statement, the coalition claimed that Anyanwu was expelled from the party before his emergence as national secretary of the party, which some aggrieved party members might likely use to scuttle the party’s bright chances in the coming elections.

The coalition consequently called on the leadership of the party to immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.

According to the coalition, “PDP candidates might be excluded from 2023 general elections if the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu is not removed from office over his subsisting expulsion from the party, before his emergence.

” The party leaders are expressing fear that any INEC nomination form bearing the signature of the Secretary whose expulsion has not been lifted, may void such forms and give opponents legal ground to exclude the PDP from the 2023 ballots.”





CUPP alleged that the results of the party’s ad-hoc delegates in Imo State, especially in Ideato North and South local government areas were either stolen or hijacked, describing the act as not only shameful but also reprehensible.

According to the group, “Imo party leaders reached a consensus that only statutory delegates should be used for primary elections in view of the compromise of the Imo Adhoc delegates congress.”

“The PDP NEC should immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.”

