2023: Crowd welcomes Betara back home with surprise renomination form

The re-election bid of the member representing Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Betara Aliyu, received a boost at the weekend as a mammoth crowd of his constituents converged in Biu Local Government Area to declare their support for him and presented to him a surprise renomination form purchased for him under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for his reelection.

Rep Betara was accompanied by some members of the National Assembly such as Senator Haliru Jika, Rep Umar Bago, Rep Ahmed Jaha and Rep Kabir Tukura, who applauded the lawmaker’s performance and were overwhelmed by the crowd they saw.

Betara, who received the nomination form, was also endorsed by the Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Biu, for positively transforming the lives of his people.

While speaking during Betara’s visit to his palace for the presentation of the nomination form to him, the Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Mustapha lI, described the support for the Borno State federal lawmaker as unprecedented.

The traditional ruler pointed out that it was the first time that the constituents contributed money to buy a form for a politician in appreciation of the positive impact made on their lives. He said Betara had done so much for the community.

The Emir of Biu added that in just one year Biu had witnessed massive positive transformation due to the lawmaker’s intervention and the same for Kwaya Kusar, Bayo and Shani Federal Constituency

He expressed the hope that the Federal lawmaker would emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives if re-elected come 2023 so as to attract more benefits for the people.

Some of the constituents who spoke at the occasion noted that the visit of Betara was usually occasioned by a remarkable crowd.