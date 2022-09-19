2023: Court dismisses suit against Taraba PDP guber candidate

By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
The federal high court sitting in Jalingo, on Monday, dismissed two cases filed against the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba, Col. Kefas Agbu, challenging his emergence as the party’s candidate at the May 25th governorship primaries.

Justice Simeon Amobeda in his separate ruling in the cases filed by Professor Jerome Nyame and Mr Buba Joda Mafindi respectively ruled that the plaintiffs failed to prove their cases beyond reasonable doubts.

Amobeda insisted that both complainers failed to exhaust the internal mechanism for conflict resolution of their party before approaching the Court and so, Col. Kefas Agbu stand the standard bearer of the ticket.

Tribune Online reports that justice Amobeda had earlier dismissed the application filed by the speaker of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini to be a party in the suit  against the PDP guber candidate.

The judge dismissed Kunini’s application on the ground that the applicant failed to file his application within the designated time.

Speaking after the judgement, Counsel to Professor Jerome Nyame Barrister Pius A. expressed dissatisfaction in the judgement and assured that they would proceed to Appeal for possible victory.

“We are confident that the case against the PDP guber candidate is strong and we are optimistic that the Appeal Court will upturn the judgement in favor of our client.” Pius assured.


Barrister Musa Tende, counsel to Col. Kefas Agbu, however, hailed the judgement, described it as a victory for democracy.

He also assured that they were ready to defend the case up to the Supreme Court, as the position of the law would always remain straight for the interest of Nigeria and her democracy.

He called on the plaintiffs and other aggrieved members of the party to unite for the battle ahead instead of unnecessary distractions.

Meanwhile, the state’s publicity secretary of PDP, Mr Andetarang Iramae, while reacting to the judgement said, the party was vindicated by the ruling and set for victory in the 2023 election.

He described the case as unfortunate, that the aggrieved members did not allow the party the opportunity to resolve the issues but headed to the court instead.

Iramae assured that the party has put in place measures to resolve all issues and put its house together ahead of the 2023 general elections.

