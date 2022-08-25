2023: Conference 57, 22 APC states, 4 others partnering for Tinubu’s victory ― ALGON president, Alabi

Conference 57, an umbrella body of Chairmen of 57 Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State, on Thursday, said it is in unison with 22 All Progressives Congress (APC)- controlled states, as well as four others, states, together with with a group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity (BATS) Vanguard, to ensure victory for Asiwaju Tinubu in next year’s presidential poll.

Tinubu is the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, while Alhaji Shetima is his running mate on the same party’s ticket.

Chairman of Conference 57, Hon. (Barr.) Kolade Alabi, who is also ALGON president, made this known while speaking during the official launch of BATS Vanguard, led by its Global Chairman, Dr Dare Owotomobi, with the state chairman being Otunba (Dr.) Dengel Shakirudeen Anifowoshe.

Speaking at the event, which had in attendance former Governor Bisi Akande represented by the group’s South-West chairman, Alhaji Adeniji Rasheed: Mr Segun Tallen, traditional rulers, among others, Alabi, expressed the strong commitment of Conference 57 to identify with the support group in realizing the dream of ensuring that Tinubu becomes next Nigeria’s president, come 2023.

This was just as he commended the leadership of BATS Vanguard for the efforts it had put in place within the last three months, saying that there was no doubt the group had chosen better products as its state chairman in Anifowoshe popularly called Dengel as well as its global chairman in Dr Owotomobi, assuring that Conference 57, which he leads would join hands with the Vanguard “to see Asiwaju Tinubu voted into office as next president of Nigeria in next year’s presidential election, to steer the ship of the nation.”

“I will say we are united, am not here alone. I am here on behalf of all the council chairmen. I am also here on behalf of the 22 states that are APC states, plus four others that I will not say here. So I am here on their behalf.

“There is no doubt that you have chosen the best person as chairman for Lagos State, the work that he knows best is what you have given to him. He was the party chairman before, he had been council chairman for three terms.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“There is doubt that you have given him the assignment he can handle better. I have seen his commitment, his dedication. I also want to commend the Global Chairman and all the exco members of BATS Vanguard. I have seen that you have done extremely well in the last three months.

“We at the local governments, we would be pleased to identify with you. We would be pleased to work with you, our hands would tie together, we would join hands together with you to see Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu become the next president of Nigeria in next year’s presidential election, to steer the ship of the nation,” he said.





The state chairman, Anifowoshe, in his speech delivered earlier, described the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, as a liberal and democratic personality, who believes in principle of equity, justice and fairness, recalling that the former Lagos State governor during his tenure inculcated the “spirit of oneness by bringing other ethnic and social strata into his cabinet and some from other regional parts of the country (South-South, South-East and North).

Anifowoshe maintained that the issue of religion should not be the focus at this point in time, saying that the APC flag bearer was not a “religious bigot neither an ethnic segmented leader,” even as he noted that he was married to “a devote Christian and live happily under the same roof.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to be prepared to vote the former Lagos State governor as the country’s next president, come 2023, describing as a blessing to Nigeria.

The party chieftain, while also throwing support for the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his performance in office in less than four years demonstrated his high-level proactive acumen and administrative competence.

According to him, the governor’s “advocacy for continuity apart from his achievements could be inclined to his ability in finding satisfaction; if only in the completion of laudable commitments of his predecessors rather than building a cartel of hypocrites and digging unnecessary trenches,” calling on Lagosians to rally the governor and vote him again, come 2023 to enable him continue his good work for the state.

“In this narratives, however, we give kudos to his unbeatable capability for a glaring sustainability of a Lagos State that is beyond the common standard of excellence,” Anifowoshe said.

Also speaking, the Global Chairman of the group, Dr Owotomobi, described Tinubu as a youth developer, saying the former Lagos State governor had solution to problems facing the country if voted as next president of Nigeria, come 2023 general elections.

Owotomobi, who noted that the APC presidential ticket was already giving headache to the opposition platforms in the country, tasked the BATS Vanguard members not to relent in their efforts until Tinubu was voted in 2023 as next Nigeria’s president, just as he further the former Lagos State governor as a “symbol of peace, development and progress.

