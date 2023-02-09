Atiku Galadima

Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has urged the soldiers to remain neutral and professional to ensure the successful conduct of this year’s general elections.

Yahaya made the call at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the first quarter 2023 CIMIC media chat with the theme, “Media As A Critical Tool In Addressing Insecurity In Nigeria”, organised by the Army headquarters department of civil-military affairs.

He noted that media is considered one of the non-kinetic lines of operations towards ensuring a peaceful and secured Nigeria during the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the military would ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections by protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

While seeking a close relationship with the media, he said “the war against terrorism should be a collective responsibility for all and not just a war between the army and the terrorist group.

“This media is timely as it came about two weeks before the 3023 general elections, the Nigerian Army will be tasked to provide peace for civil authorities”.

He stressed the commitment of the Nigerian army to maintain cordial and mutual relations with media organisations to enable it to end the Boko Haram insurgency and enhance national security, particularly during the 2023 general elections.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to remain disciplined, professional and apolitical in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.