2023 – COAS reiterates army’s resolve to tackle insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Faruk Yahaya has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army in its role of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation, lives, and property of Nigerians before the 2023 general elections.

Yahaya gave the assurance on Friday at Headquarters Operation Hadin Kai, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

According to him, the army has collaborated with the police and other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“Our objectives are to set the conditions for peaceful elections, the exercise by actual operations that are intellectually driven, so that they can address unique and peculiar security challenges, hoping to provide a secure environment that will take us into the elections period.

“All units and Formations in the Army have contingency plans for the provision of security and particularly for the coming elections.

“Elections are here, we are all from here, we know sometimes, they come with their own additional challenges, we also have experience if elections have been conducted then since 1999, we should liberate in our experience, our contingency plans and flash point, likely area for troubles and relate with other security agencies that provide support.

“We will provide a secure environment, a secure country for our social and economic activities.

“We are not relenting, we are continuing with our operations with successes being achieved, in both kinetic and non-kinetic energy.”

“For those that are supporting the terrorists in one way or the other, we are not relenting, we are apprehending them, and those that provide information or logistics or supporting them in any way.

“We urge our friends here and across to continue also to support by providing information.

“Criminals are not from the moon, they are staying with us, if we report before they act, then we are in a better position to take care of the situation.

“They are not from the moon, they are with us, when we see them, report them to security agencies, then we will care of the situation before it happened.

“We will continue to relate with other services, Nigeria Airforce, Nigerian Navy, and all other security agencies that always contribute every time.

“Our commanders are always on the ground to harness this opportunity with confirmation so that they can take any necessary action, we are trained personnel and we know what to do in such a situation.





