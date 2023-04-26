Governor Chukwumma Soludo of Anambra has inaugurated the 2023 Population and Housing Census security, logistics and publicity committee with a charge not to leave any stone unturned for a seamless census in the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event held at the Government House in Awka had in attendance, Heads of security agencies in the state, Heads of federal government agencies and parastatals and a host of other stakeholders.

Soludo in his remark emphasised the need for everyone to be counted during the period of the census noting that the sentiment of not counting children should be done away with, as the figures collected during the exercise will make for inclusive governance.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Governor Soludo noted that all efforts should be made to have a seamless census and called on all including the media, religious and the committee to make a concerted effort towards the objectives.

The National Population Commission Federal Commissioner in the state, Mr. Chidi Ezeoke in his keynote address, explained that the Population and Housing Census 2023, seeks to generate comprehensive data for development, planning purposes and assured that the Commission is geared towards achieving the objectives by adopting a digital technology to produce quality and acceptable data.

The NPC State Director, Dr. Joachim Ulasi in his speech, explained that the inauguration of the committee will help strengthen its resolve to ensure a seamless Population and Housing Census and appreciated the state government for its continued support.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists Anambra state chapter, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, the State Acting Director, National Orientation Agency, Sir Joseph Uchendu and the Chairman Civil Society Network, Prince Chris Azor pointed out that census is important for development planning and social welfare of the people and commended the NPC’s effort for a seamless census, assuring that they are joining efforts with their groups and agencies to achieve set objectives.

