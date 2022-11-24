2023 census: Oyo NOA Director assures on adequate enumeration of humans, houses

The state Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Oyo State, Mr Kayode Odedokun has assured Oyo State indigenes and residents of adequate counting of people and houses with the usage of digital equipment for the census.

The NOA Director gave the assurance at the capacity building workshop on the 2023 digital population and housing census organised by the National Population Commission (NPC) in collaboration with the agency.

Participants from NOA and NPC were drawn from all 33 local government areas in the state, including deputy directors and state controllers.

The NOA Director emphasized the need for people to understand the importance of their being counted, as it would be to their benefit, as well as the states and Nigeria as a whole.

He pointed out that, unlike the previous census during which paper and pen were used, the counting in 2023 would be on digital in ensuring that everyone is counted through monitoring by the control room.

On sensitization and mobilisation of people for the census, the Director said that NOA’s focus is to ensure that there is compliance by making the people available to be counted with their houses.

In his opening remarks, the state Director of the NPC, Mr Abdulkareem Bello said that the workshop was to collaborate with the NOA to mobilise people for the enumeration exercise since they are grassroots-based.

Mr Bello also said that the methodology to be used In the upcoming census, which is digital, makes it imperative to appraise officials of digital notions and how it entails the capturing of people and houses.

He added that the capacity building was also to bring about synergy between NOA and NPC staff, strengthen their relationship better, resolving it around the end product which is the 2023 census for creating awareness and sensitising the general people.

