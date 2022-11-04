2023 Census: NPC assures of transparency in recruitment of ad-hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC), has assured that the recruitment exercise for ad-hoc staff for the 2023 census, would be done transparently, so as to have a smooth exercise.

The Federal Commissioner in charge of Kogi State, Professor Jimoh Habibat Isah disclosed this on Friday, during a press conference in the city capital, Lokoja.

The Commissioner also released the official website link for the recruitment of ad-hoc staff for the 2023 National Population Census.

According to him, the recruitment exercise will be done transparently with international best practices void of political and human manipulations towards achieving a hitch-free exercise.

The Federal Commissioner appealed for maximum cooperation from the people in view of the high priority of importance being accorded the exercise by the Government at all levels.

On the issue of security, for its personnel as well as having access to some places due to the terrain of the areas, the Federal Commissioner said all variables have been taken into consideration and addressed holistically to achieve set goals as the commission is partnering with security agencies and all relevant stakeholders.

Earlier in his opening remark, the State Director of the Commission, Mr Abiodun Titus Ojo said the NPC is putting in all available resources to make the exercise a success.

Ojo called for partnership with the media in its quest to succeed, saying all staff of the commission are available to assist prospective applicants as ad-hoc staff as well as those who want verification on the forthcoming census.

