Lawrence Bajah, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello has urged media Professionals to support the National Population Commission, NPC, to achieve a reliable, accurate and acceptable 2023 Population and Housing Census in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister stated this at a one-day capacity building workshop organized for Journalists on the conduct and effective reporting of the 2023 Population and Housing Census by the National Population Commission in Abuja Nigeria’s capital with the theme: “Getting the people involved”.

Represented by the Director, Information and Communication of the FCTA, Mr Mohammed Sule Hazat, the minister explained that the ministry is working closely with traditional institutions and local authorities in the Territory to fully sensitize the residents especially those in rural communities on the importance of availing themselves and their households for the enumerators to be counted during the exercise.

While urging the participants to pay attention and make judicious use of their time, the Minister explained that the workshop will build in the participant’s capacity and the skills to enable them to effectively and efficiently report events, activities geared towards a successful national census.

According to him, ” Without accurate data of the population and housing demographic in a country, the nation will not be able fully develop because you would have nothing to rely on when planning for the socio-economic and educational development of the country”.

Bello, who stated that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census is critical for the advancement of Nigeria, he stressed that it is, therefore, very important that adequate attention be paid for its conduct in order to ensure its success.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner in charge of FCT, National Population Commission, Mr Joseph Shazin Kwali stated that with the approval of the President for the conduct of the next Population and Housing Census in 2023, preparations are in top gear for the successful implementation of the census project Census which he alluded that it is a national event and is the responsibility of every citizen to participate by presenting themselves to be counted.

Hon Shazin further explained that the Commission will no doubt, need the support of all stakeholders to deliver to the country a credible and reliable data it

can be used for sustainable development planning.