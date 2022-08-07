2023 census: Buhari to declare open national stakeholders summit on Thursday

Ahead of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Thursday, declare open a National Stakeholders Summit.

The summit, organized by the National Population Commission (NpopC) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is to broaden the national support base for the successful conduct of the 2023 Census.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, the Commission said the summit seeks to generate and sustain public awareness on the conduct of the 2023 Census including its imperatives, methodology and timelines and solicit the cooperation and support of key stakeholders for the exercise.

“It will feature presentations on the status of preparations for the 2023 Census, methodology and procedures to be adopted, technological innovations and upcoming preparatory activities in the census calendar.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR will deliver the Keynote Address and perform the public presentation of the 2023 Census Project Document while goodwill messages will be delivered by President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmale.

“Top government officials at federal and state levels, traditional institutions, media, civil society actors, religious, women and youth groups, academia, the private sector and development partners are expected to participate at the summit,” the statement read.

