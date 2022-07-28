2023: Candidates of other parties can’t match Tinubu’s quality, candidature ― Wase

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase, has assured the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, of his total support in the build-up to the 2023 general election and beyond.

Speaking when he received Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Support Group, which was on a courtesy call in his office on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker reiterated his earlier stand on the capacity of Senator Tinubu.

The Deputy Speaker added that he is ready to support any initiative that would add value and subsequently lead to the success of the Tinubu/Shetima ticket.

“I want to assure you that we in the House of Representatives, particularly members of the All Progressives Congress, shall collaborate with every organisation to ensure victory for Tinubu/Shetima ticket.”

He, therefore, charged them to go out in full force and campaign for Asiwaju, saying: “We have good products to sell, this is somebody that had turned around the economy of Lagos within a short time and has built people across the country, irrespective of region or religion.

“I charged you all to go out in full force with your head high seeking for those votes as you have a good product to sell to Nigerians. I urged you not to relent in ensuring the victory for our candidates.

“We have a product too in terms of presidency of Asiwaju to sell. He’s somebody that has turned around the economy of Lagos State… He has built capacity, he has built people. So you should go out in full force with your heads high up in seeking those votes.

“I keep repeating it, there’s no candidate in any political party that can match the quality and candidature of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. But you won’t go to sleep because we are politicians we believe in vote counts and that is why we should go out to seek for votes and canvass for votes from all Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that by the grace of God, that APC will come with a very large number overwhelmingly in terms of support. We will also win majority seats of the national assembly not majority in terms of one two three but overwhelming majority because members have done so much.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is the first Parliament that has gone round the country where you can find the implementation of constituency projects completely.”

Speaking earlier on the ravaging security challenges, the Deputy Speaker who scored the present administration high in terms of infrastructural development and social investment programmes among others, averred that “there is no segment of the country that has not witnessed massive infrastructural development.

“Though with less income into the Federation account. No government has done that. I want you to know that government is not just sleeping on the matter regarding security that you mentioned, it’s a matter of concern to all Nigerians and by the grace of God we are going to get over this very particular situation.





“Be confident that APC has done much from many fronts that we have reasons to canvass for votes of Nigerians and of course paramount of what we should be doing is security.

“We were able to decimate the Boko Haram group large enclave who took over completely the North East. Today it is not the same story.”

He, however, affirmed that despite decimating the insurgents, the Boko Haram members were regrouping in other areas across the country.

Speaking earlier, the National Coordinator of the organisation, Hon Oyinkansola Okiwuyi, said they were in the National Assembly to seek the support and cooperation of the Deputy Speaker and to also inform him about the strategy they are using to galvanise and soliciting for votes.

He said the organisation is seeking not only support for Tinubu but the entire APC structure so that the party will have an overwhelming majority in states and National Assembly.

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

2023: Candidates of other parties can’t match Tinubu’s quality, candidature ― Wase