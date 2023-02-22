By: Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State Chapter, has denied the reports making the round that it has endorsed a particular presidential candidate.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Rev. Fr. Anselm Olorunfemi Ologunwa, made this clarification during a visit to the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, in his office.

The Christian body said CAN is a neutral, apolitical and non-partisan body which allows individual church members to join the political parties of their choice.

The Chairman said: “As the clock ticks towards the Presidential and National Assembly elections holding this Saturday, it is pertinent for us as CAN to interact with you and put the records straight against the backdrop of some rumours flying around that CAN has endorsed a particular presidential candidate for the election.

“Dear Mr. Governor, of a truth and in all sincerity, the Christian Association of Nigeria has not and will not endorse any candidate for the election.

“Those peddling such rumours are mischief makers who wish to tarnish the reputation of the association. We at CAN have not and will not adopt any candidate for elections for the following reasons.

“First, CAN as an umbrella body for Christians in Nigeria is a neutral, apolitical and non-partisan body which allows individual church members to join the political parties of their choice. Since we have members belonging to different parties, it is thus illogical to adopt a candidate and direct our members to do so.

“It may interest you our dear Governor to note that even at the national level, CAN did not adopt any candidate let alone the state chapters. Therefore, Ondo CAN stands by the national leadership of CAN and remains neutral.

“Secondly, your government has maintained a robust and symbiotic relationship with CAN and we cannot afford to sacrifice that on the altar of politics.

“Therefore, it is only plausible for us to maintain neutrality at elections while we continue to support your government and its laudable programmes geared towards improving

the lives of the citizens.





“In reality, Ondo State CAN is fully in support of Mr. Governor’s stance and bold steps on national issues, including fiscal federalism, devolution of powers, rotational presidency among others.

“We note that this your stance is hinged on your firm belief in equality, Justice , and fairness as the basis for our continued existence as a nation call Nigeria. Thus, your administration and our association remain partners in progress.”

Responding, Akeredolu who thanked the Christian leaders for their prayers and supports for his administration, noted that the CAN leadership has done the right thing by staying neutral in election matters.

He added that the church is not meant to play politics but pray for the people and the country.

Akeredolu expressed appreciation to all Christian bodies in the state for their prayers and good wishes at all times, urging the CAN members to convey his appreciation to all Churches in the state.

