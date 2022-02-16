2023: Calls for regional recognition dangerous ― Kawu Baraje

Different calls for regional recognition by various groups in the six geo-political zones of the country ahead of the 2023 general elections is dangerous to Nigeria’s existence.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is also the new Tafida of Ilorin, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, said that Nigeria had never been this divided.

“I know that all sections of Nigeria are fighting for recognition and all-inclusiveness and I think North Central should not keep quiet. North Central had produced neither the president nor the vice president. However, we should not over flog it so as not to divide Nigeria. I’ve also said that North Central should be carried along but I had never made a follow up in the matter since I said that a long time ago because I know it is dangerous. I only said that then to sensitize the people. The tendency of repeating the call is what is happening now with South East, South West, North Central, and all other sections coming up to say it’s their turn to get the president. I think there’s a need to re-echo the need for Nigeria to be one after the next general elections. Nigeria has never been this divided. Recognition of regional thing is getting too much,” he said.

Alhaji Baraje, who cleared the air on the statement credited to former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on zoning, the Tafida of Ilorin said that the PDP constitution had been reviewed to allow for zoning.

He, however, said that the former vice president was not actually talking about zoning in the political parties but the nation’s constitution.

“Zoning arrangement was not there in the PDP constitution before but had been included in the party’s constitution that zoning should be respected for the purpose of giving a sense of belonging to all members of the party and for all-inclusiveness, except and only when a resolution of NEC decides otherwise. Zoning was even an oral tradition of the PDP and highly respected before it was put in the party’s constitution.

“I think what he (Atiku) was talking about is that zoning is not in Nigeria’s constitution and not that of the PDP constitution,” he said.

The former PDP national chairman also advised the leadership of political parties in the country to be more patriotic in their operations, as well as encourage inclusiveness and commitment among members.

“Political parties are being run in Nigeria too freely. Anyone can just wake up and say he’s or she’s a member of a political party. Political parties should be able to organize membership data capturing and registration and fix affordable levies and, dues for each member to encourage inclusiveness and commitment.

Alhaji Baraje appreciated the Emir of Ilorin and the people of Ilorin in general for being recognised with the traditional title of Tafida, saying that it gives feelings of the fulfilment of what God had allowed him to do for his people.

He also said that the recognition called for more selfless efforts and contributions to societal development in such areas of education, empowerment and adding value to the community.

