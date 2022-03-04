2023: Call for Oshiomhole to contest senatorial seat beyond us, says Group

The Edo North Chapter of the South South Movement Group, has said that the call for the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to contest the Edo North senatorial seat is the demand of the generality of the people and not just the group.

The convener, Mr Vitalis Eshokene who addressed journalists on Friday, stressed that while they were not disturbed with insinuation about their ethnicity, they remained resolute to join the masses in calling on the former governor to contest.

Eshokene noted that the call was not borne out of any selfish interest, but the need to change the narrative in the senatorial district.

He further said that while the group acknowledged the fact that the district is blessed with capable hands, Oshiomhole’s antecedent in public service, however, stood him out.

According to him, “He rose from being a mere tailor to become the President of one of the largest labour union in Africa, the NLC, and also became a governor of the heartbeat of the nation.

“We all know his achievements in these offices, so there is no point asking whether he did perform in these positions.

“Our desire to get Oshiomhole to contest is to replicate what he did as the governor of Edo and President of the NLC.

“There is no gain saying that Oshiomhole, while he was governor of Edo State, left an indelible developmental footprints and for God to have given us Oshiomhole, we want him to come and perform what he did for the state in Edo North by attracting people’s oriented projects.

“Aside this, the District needs a rallying point; Oshiomhole is in a better position to provide this leadership which is currently lacking in the area.

“So, if calling on Oshiomhole to contest is a sin that has warranted us to be labelled as ‘Political Jobbers’ we will gladly accept the name in good fate,” he reiterated.

Also sleaking, another leader of the group, Alhaji Mustapha Buddy, While maintaining they were not bothered about the name calling, however emphasised that members of the group were not just mere voters in the district, but sons and daughters of Edo North.

“We must also let the name callers know that we are not hungry people as we still manage to take care of our families in spite of the present economy hardship, without asking for their help.

“As for not being from the district, perhaps, the naysayers should carryout due investigation on our identities; myself, Buddy is from Ekperi axis, Eshokene is from Okpekpe to be precise and Isa Omozuapo is from Weppa. This is just to mention but a few,” he noted.

