2023: Buhari’s aide, Ita Enang resigns, joins Akwa-Ibom guber race

Senator Ita Enang, a senior special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs has resigned his position to contest the Akwa Ibom State Governorship race.

In his resignation letter sent to the President on Monday, Senator Enang thanked the President ‘’for the opportunities to serve in his government. According to him, his resignation comes as a result of his readiness to vie for the governorship position of Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“And the time has come. I intend to contest for the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State on the platform of our party, The APC for which I now seek a nomination, having purchased and submitted the Nomination and Expression of interest form.

‘’I hereby formally tender my resignation from office, to pursue Gubernatorial Electoral Cause,’’ said Senator Enang who is the leading Gubernatorial aspirant for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State”, Senator Enang said.

Before his appointment as the presidential adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Enang had served three terms in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011, then elected to the Senate.

“In August 2015, upon your Inauguration, Your Excellency graciously appointed me as the Senior Special Assistant to The President on National Assembly matters – Senate & Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly.





“I served in this capacity managing what turned out to be the toughest Executive – Legislative Liaison assignment in the Nation’s democratic History.

‘’I served beyond your first term into your second term, working with the Party Leadership to elect the current Senate presiding officers in accordance with the desire of the Party, managing the screening and clearance of your second term ministers among others, which has given your second Term administration greater stability and peace with the Legislature.

‘’You graciously re-appointed me as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs in August 2019, serving till date,’’ said Senator Enang who added that he will always be available, even from without ‘’to assist our Government and Party to finish well as Your Administration enters the critical bracing phase”, he added

