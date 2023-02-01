2023: Buhari, Tinubu’s formidable synergy will pay off for APC – professional council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has expressed optimism that the current synergy between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will make it easy for the APC win the presidential election in the forthcoming polls.

National Director-General of the Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, stated on Saturday while delivering a keynote address at a conference organised by Hope Movement Volunteer For Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Mandate, saying that the two leaders of the party possessed skills and were well respected by the electorate.

The APC chieftain dismissed insinuations that the relationship between the duo was not cordial, describing such as figment of imagination of the opposition.

Bamigbade said President Buhari had done well in revamping the nation’s economy, fighting insecurity and tackling corruption, noting that his numerous achievements in various sectors of the economy had made APC the party to beat in the upcoming elections.

He commended the conference organizers for creating the platform which brought party leaders together to further engage professional bodies and communities on why they should support the APC in 2023, asserting that President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu had demonstrated zeal and passion by moving around the country for the victory of the party at the presidential poll.

“The evil rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari is not offering support for the victory of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should be ignored for what it is. It is nothing but mere gossip.

“Both leaders exemplify excellence and will no doubt be the pillars of our victory. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has received overwhelming support and the excitement of the people across the country is hilarious.

“Our party is ready and fully prepared to retain leadership at the national level and the numerous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari will be a pathway towards actualizing that,” Bamigbade said.

He, therefore, urged members and executives of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Mandate not to relent in galvanizing support across board, expressing hope that the party would emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections.