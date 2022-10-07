2023 budget: Reps to review proposed N470bn for salary enhancement, revitalisation of varsities

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Friday assured Nigerians of its resolve to review the proposed N470 billion for the Revitalisation of Tertiary Institutions in the 2023 Appropriation bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint session of the National Assembly.

This, according to Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu was aimed at proffering lasting solutions to the ongoing nationwide strike action declared by Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU).

He said: “For the educational sector, we will find out what N400 billion is enough considering what we are faced with at the moment or if it is less.

“We will look into that, if it is more, we will bring it low and if it is less, we will bring it up as simple as that.”

While addressing the joint session of the National Assembly, President Buhari expressed dismay over the crisis that has paralysed activities in the public universities in the country.

“We expect the staff of these institutions to show a better appreciation of the current state of affairs in the country. In the determined effort to resolve the issue, we have provided a total of 470.0 billion in the 2023 budget from our constrained resources, for revitalization and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable members, it is instructive to note that today Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education.

“In most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level. It is imperative therefore that we introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

“The Government remains committed to the implementation of agreements reached with staff unions within available resources. This is why we have remained resolute that we will not sign any agreement that we would be unable to implement. Individual institutions would be encouraged to keep faith with any agreement reached in due course to ensure stability in the educational sector.

“Government is equally committed to improving the quality of education at other levels. Recently, we implemented various incentives aimed at motivating and enhancing teachers’ development in our schools.

“In the health sector, the Government intends to focus attention on equipping existing hospitals and rehabilitating infrastructure. Emphasis will also be on local production of basic medicines/vaccines.

“As human capital is the most critical resource for national development, our overall policy thrust is to expand our investment in education, health and social protection.”

On the Safe Schools Initiative, President Buhari disclosed that the sum of N15.2 billion was provided in the 2023 budget estimate.

“We ratified the Safe Schools Declaration in 2019. We remain committed to the effective implementation of our Safe Schools Policy.





“A total of N15.2 billion has been specifically provided in the 2023 Budget to scale up current measures to provide safer and conducive learning environment in our schools.”

While responding to question on the non-appearance of some Ministers and Heads of various agencies, departments and commissions to defend their budgets, Hon. Kalu vowed that the House will not hesitate to invoke its constitutional powers to compel erring public officers to appear.

The House Spokesman also warned that the Parliament will not take excuses from any Minister or heads of MDAs who embark on foreign trips during the 2023 budget defence.

He said: “On the issue of invitation of the heads of MDAs it is very wrong for Mr. President to come himself to the parliament to lay the budget, and if you are invited for the budget or the MTEF. It is actually a disrespect to Mr. President because he always keeps to the time when invited.

“The President comes himself he doesn’t send his Vice, he doesn’t send the SGF or the Chief of Staff.

“So, we are expecting that the head of the MDAs who are not higher or more superior to Mr. President to come themselves and like Mr. President presented his budget, they should come and do theirs, take questions if any.

“Honestly speaking, because of how the nation is at the moment, there is need to have a thorough budget that will reflect our current realities. It is not going to be taken lightly with any agency that delays the working of the budget calendar and such people will be reported by the leadership of the House to Mr. President. You know what that means and we can also invoke our powers to make we bring them in as allowed by the Constitution.

“So, we are going to be very strict about attendance and this is the message out there, they are expected to attend and that on time as well no excuses at all. All foreign trips and all that as excuses when the budget is going on I don’t think the House will entertain that.

“If you are a head of agency you are expected to be there, in you are a head of ministry or department you are expected to be there to defend your budget, unless you don’t want to have a budget for your MDA,” Hon. Kalu warned.

