2023 budget estimates: Reps approve N19.76trn total expenditure, N8.437trn new borrowings

• Reduce N11.3trn fiscal deficit to N10.6trn

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Reps approve total expenditure, Medium Term Expenditure report, Reps to address building collapse, Reps quiz FIRS over tax , security services welfare commission, reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road, Reps urge FG to include Igbo-Ora town on UNESCO World Heritage Centres List, Reps begin probe of NNPC since 1990, Reps reject PENCOM’s report, Reps uncover N32.610bn, Reps tackle accountant general , Absence of ministers, others may stall timely passage of N19.76trn budget, foreign missions' extra-budgetary spending, Reps to quiz Auditor-General over 10 years fuel subsidy expenditures, Reps to quiz accountant general, Reps probe attack of Kuje , hearing on Electoral Offence Tribunal , NNPC to pay fuel subsidy, Reps probes bush clearing, Reps seek improved funding , Reps to enact bill, Reps quiz Navy over details, reps adopt senate position, Reps probe INEC over credibility, upgrade of Wesley Guild Hospital , Reps task National Security Adviser, telecom firms on stiff regulation of unregistered SIM cards, Reps probe N701bn by FEC, Reps seek FG's intervention in clashes among Plateau communities, Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

Ahead of the formal presentation of the 2023 budget proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint session of the National Assembly, Friday, the House of Representatives, on Thursday, approved N19.76 trillion total expenditure for the 2023 fiscal year and N8.437 trillion in new borrowings.

In the same vein, the lawmakers during the Committee of the Supply approved N10.6 trillion fiscal deficit against the proposed N11.3 trillion by Federal Government, up from the N7.35 trillion fiscal deficit for the 2022 fiscal year.

Other parameters approved include; 1.69mbpd crude oil production, $73 per barrel of crude oil with a view that the $3 increase up from $70 proposed by the Federal Government in the MTEF/FSP will result in saving of N155 billion as well as N437.57/$ exchange rate, with the view of bridging the gap between the official market and parallel market; and projected 3.75 per cent GDP growth rate, 17.16 per cent projected Inflation rate.

Breakdown of the Federal Government’s aggregate expenditure of N19.76 trillion includes; Statutory transfers of N722.11 billion; Debt Service estimate of N6.31 trillion; Sinking Fund of N247.7 billion; Pension, Gratuities & Retirees Benefits of N827.8 billion; N8.53 trillion total Recurrent (Non-debt); N827.8 billion MDAs Personnel Costs; N3.96 trillion for Capital expenditure (exclusive of Transfers); N350 billion Special Intervention (Recurrent); and N7 billion Special intervention (Capital).

The House also approved the sum of N1.7 trillion against the N3.6 trillion approved by the Senate as petroleum subsidy ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to the Deputy Chairman of, House Committee on Finance, Hon Saidu Abdullahi, who briefed Parliamentary Correspondents, the N1.7 trillion is to ensure savings of the sum of N737,306,443,151, thereby reducing the fiscal deficit of N11.3 trillion of the government to N10.563 trillion.

While responding to question on the disparity between the N3.6 trillion fuel subsidy approved by the Senate and the N1.7 trillion approved by the House, Hon Abdullahi assured that a Conference Committee will be set up to harmonise the report.

According to the report seen by Nigerian Tribune, the House urged Federal Government on the need to significantly reduce both waivers and tax exemptions of Corporate Organizations to cushion the effect of the budget deficit.

The House also tasked all revenue-generating agencies to reconcile their accounts with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and submit the report to the Senate and House Committee of Finance for consideration and approval.

The Parliament also underscored the need for a common electronic platform for reconciliations amongst the government MDAs, OAGF and Fiscal Responsibility Commission for effective monitoring and remittances, as well as ensure strict compliance with the Constitution, Fiscal Responsibility Act and other extant laws by all agencies of the Government with regards to revenue remittances.

The House also mandated all the relevant oversight Committees of the National Assembly to remove recycled projects in their budget proposal during the Committees’ budget defence, mainstreaming of annual GOEs’ budgets into the Federal Government budget processes to ensure the same level of scrutiny, procurement and monitoring exercise.

The House also resolved that 10 GEOs namely: NCC, CAC, NPA, NIMASA, NUPRC, NMPDRA, JAMB, NAFDAC out of 63 GOEs already enjoying the cost of collections with immediate effect, just like FIRS, CUSTOMS, to serve as a test case for other GOEs which can be added in the future the list of this GOEs includes, adding that the proposed 2023 Finance Bill should reflect the amendment of the existing Act and include the above-mentioned agencies.

According to the report of the joint Senate and House Committee on Finance on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) adopted by the House, Federal Government’s 2023 aggregate expenditure is estimated at N19.76 trillion, N2.44 billion (14.1%) higher than in 2022.

This includes the provision of N1I.68 trillion for GOEs’ expenditures, grants/donor-funded projects/programmes amounting to N40.52 billion, and N1.77 trillion for multilateral and bilateral project-tied loans. The sums of N20.78 trillion and N23.05 trillion are projected to be spent by the FGN in 2024 and 2025, respectively.


The Companies Income Tax (CIT) projections are based on estimated nominal GDP, Companies’ Profitability Ratio, and further improvement in collection efficiency. The Gross Operating Surplus of firms for which CIT forecast was derived is assumed to average N9.3 trillion for 2023 to N10.6 trillion for 2024 and N11.2 trillion for 2025 after adjusting for firms in the informal sector.

“The VAT was projected using estimated aggregate nominal consumption, taking into account vatable items and collection efficiency. Consumption expenditure on which VAT is charged is assumed to increase from an average of N35 trillion in 2023, to N40 trillion in 2024 and N45 trillion in 2025 after adjusting for exemptions, zero-rated items and companies whose turnover falls below N25 million threshold Like the CIT, more VAT payers are expected to be brought into the tax net with the effective implementation of the provisions of the Finance Acts 2020 and 2021.

“The VAT projections over the medium term are based on holding the rate at 7.5%. In the medium term, Government will intensify efforts aimed at improving VAT coverage and collection efficiency.

“Wider coverage and improved collection efficiency will be achieved through nationwide VAT registration and monitoring, and deployment of ICT auto collect platforms in more sectors of the economy. In addition, the solution for deduction and remittance of VAT and WHT from State government contract payments is to be deployed in all the 36 states,” the report read in part.

In the bid to improve on revenue generation, the lawmakers also harped on the need to put in place robust and intensified anti-smuggling and border management towards blocking and minimizing revenue leakages. Adopt the use of Artificial Intelligence instrument for border surveillance under the e-Customs project in the bid to check smuggling and enhance revenue collections.

The Parliament also called for enhancement of Post Clearance Audit and Systems Audit risk management mechanisms to stimulate recovery of revenue losses; full implementation of Excise duty on Telecommunication Services, Alcoholic, Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs), Cigarettes and Tobacco products. Therefore, Excise revenue is expected to grow exponentially because of the introduction of the Telecommunication Service charge and SSBs.

Effective implementation of the Customs-Trade Modernization Project and ensuring that the modernized and digitized/computerized service do not lead to job losses. This is expected to quadruple customs collection from the current N210 billion per month. The Fast-Track Trader Programme will be upgraded to enhance trade facilitation.

The lawmakers also recommended the introduction of 2.5 per cent Export charge on the re-exportation of all imported goods as conveyed through the 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures; Series of Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) with additional levies on 172 tariff lines of the Extant ECOWAS CET; full implementation of the 2022 – 2026 ECOWAS Common External Tariff; introduction of green surcharge on imported vehicles and excise duty on gambling and lotteries including online betting as well as assessment and monitoring of all revenues collected on behalf of the Service by the various designated commercial banks.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Budget presentation: Reps receive 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework report

Latest News

Reps to investigate TCN, GENCOs, others over recurring cases of national grid…

Latest News

Reps probe utilisation of loan for failed Abuja-Mararaba federal road

Latest News

NNPC: Reps quiz FIRS over tax remittances, production sharing contracts

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More