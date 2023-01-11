2023 budget: EFCC, NASENI get highest allocations from N148.169bn appropriated fund

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) are to receive the highest budgetary allocations from the total sum of N148.169 billion approved for various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs under the Presidency for the year 2023.

Breakdown of the approved budget showed that the sum of N102.518 billion is for personnel, N25.535 billion is for overhead while the sum of N20.115 billion is for capital expenditure.

The details were contained in the 2023 Appropriation Act passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2nd January, at the State House, Abuja.

According to the document seen by Nigerian Tribune, the lump sum of N51.644,043,487 was approved for NASENI (without any breakdown shwoing details of personnel cost, overhead and capital expenditure; followed by EFCC with total sum of N49,901,071,521 while the State House headquarters got approval for the sum of N14,808,479,660.

Further breakdown showed that EFCC gets the sum of N36,834,903,805 for personnel cost; N10,535,460,630 for overhead cost while the sum of N2,530,707,086 is for capital expenditure.

Breakdown of the State House headquarters’ allocation showed that the sum of N1,653,399,584 is for personnel cost; N3,046,473,526 is for overhead cost, while the sum of N10,108,606,550 is for capital expenditure

From the total sum of N3,441,177,028 earmarked for the President, the sum of N3,047,515,789 was appropriated for State House Operations while the sum of N393,661,239 is for capital expenditure.

As stipulated in the line items, State House headquarters is to spend the sum of N232,253,681 on Travel & Transport, N360,251,676 on electricity charges, N6 million on Telephone charges, N67,106,117 on internet charges; N35,418,735 on sewerage charges; N245,143,963 on food stuff/ catering material supplies; N22,070,614 on Cooking gas/Fuel cost; N30,678,552 on Plant/Generator Fuel cost; N67,950,392 on Motor Vehicle Fuel Cost; N135,668,651 on Refreshment & Meals; N498,313,996 on Honourarium & Sitting Allowance; N388,730,180 on Welfare Package; N20,187,032 on Sporting activities; N20,107,232 on Annual Budget Expenses & Administration; N8 million on Anti-Corruption; N15,396,260 on SERVICOM; N4 million on postage & courier services; N33,256,161 on Financial Consulting; N21,321,160 on Medical Expenses; N7,189,125 on Legal Services; N60,431,037 on Local Training, among others.

Some of the projects to be implemented are: purchase of sporting equipment for State House Sports Club N19,382,375; Procurement of equipment for central gymnasium – N14,773,412; renovation of work on 8No. Block of 16 No. 2 B/R Flats at State House Security Quarters – N132,303,624; Replacement of Villa Telecommunications Infrastructure – N150 million; Digital Medical References for State House Library – N7,562,000; Upgrade of State House Library – N25,023,505; Rehabilitation of Animal Enclosure/Procurement of Vet Lab equipment – N35,251,776; Conversion/Upgrade of Villa Ranch & Construction of Local Flowers for routine floral arrangement, irrigation and upgrade of Helipad Grass field – N16,077,800; while Systematic collection and assessment of data about projects and programmes to aid management to make decisions is to gulp the sum of N35,725,000.

The sum of N1,904,388,461 was also approved for phased replacement of vehicles and spares; N7,200,045,297 is for annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations of the Villa; N251,084,550 is for purchase of Tyre for bullet proof vehicles, plain cars, CCU vehicles, Platform trucks, Jeeps, Ambulances and other utility and operational vehicles.





From the total sum of N1,555,447,054 approved for the office of the Vice President, the sum of N1,116,963,778 is for overhead cost; while the sum of N438,483,276 is for capital expenditure.

Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) gets approval for total sum of N8,162,493,826, out of which the sum of N4,987,199,780 for personnel cost; N2,415,176,909 for overhead cost and N760,117,137 for capital expenditure.

National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) also got approval for total sum of N4,423,386,219, the sum of N882,827,791 is for personnel cost; N426,070,763 is for overhead cost while sum of N3,114,487,665 is for capital expenditure.

Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (NEITI) gets total approval of N3,057,631,747; the sum of N1,388,837,298 is for personnel cost; N810,564,593 is for overhead cost while the sum of N858,229,856 is for capital expenditure.

Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission and its Centres also got total allocation of N3,030,482,876 out of which the sum of N1,963,906,361 is for personnel cost; N400,763,917 is for overhead cost while the sum of N665,812,593 is for capital expenditure.

NIPSS Kuru also got total approval of N2,143,890,020 out of which the sum of N877,341,373 is for personnel cost; N866,255,909 is for overhead cost while the sum of N400,292,738 is for capital expenditure.