2023 budget an hopeless, Ezekwesili says

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has described the 2023 budget signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday as a “hopeless budget”.

Ezekwesili said she foresaw the “historical mess-up” of Nigerian Public Finance by the federal government under Buhari and persistently spoke up.

She explained in a series of tweets on Wednesday that the 2023 budget signed by Buhari is a hopeless one as expenditure is bigger than revenue generation with N12 Trillion.

According to her, “Total Expenditure is N21.83 Trillion. Total Revenue N9.73 Trillion — the Budget has a Deficit larger than Revenue by almost N12.00 Trillion! Tragic.

“This is the summary of the HOPELESS Budget @MBuhari signed into Law yesterday:”

In another tweet, “I foresaw this historical mess-up of our Public Finance by the @NigeriaGov of @NGRPresident @MBuhari and persistently spoke up. At all times, the Government and its praise singers replied my data-based criticisms with attacks. Now a full blown Debt Crisis on our hands. Sad.”

“Recall that one of cardinal plans of the Presidential Candidate of the @OfficialAPCNg is “to delink Expenditure from Revenue” and some of you were like.
“Better know that from the current state of our Public Finance, APC @NigeriaGov has already done so. Get and use your PVCs.”

