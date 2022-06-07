2023: Bayo Lawal picked as Makinde’s running mate

Chairman, Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr Bayo Lawal has been picked as Governor Seyi Makinde’s running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

Lawal’s endorsement came at a meeting held at the Oyo government house, Ibadan, with Governor Seyi Makinde and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Oke-Ogun zone in attendance.

Lawal’s emergence was affirmed after there was no dissenting voice to his nomination at the meeting. Some Oke-Ogun leaders said they had to choose Lawal to prevent a vacuum after the incumbent Rauf Olaniyan defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

