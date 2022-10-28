2023: Bauchi CP charges officers on professionalism, compliance with extant laws

Bauchi State Police Command has tasked its officers and men on the need to adhere to professionalism, compliance with extant laws in order to have credible 2023 general elections in the state.

The command also announced the exclusion of all quasi-Security Outfits from Election Security Management across the state.

The development according to the command was in line with the resolve of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba in active and strategic preparation for the 2023 general elections meeting to review evolving political programmes laid down by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and chart clear pathways for a smooth electoral process in the countdown to the elections.

Consequently, the commissioner of Police CP, Umar Mamman Sanda charged all officers to boost the security of their public spaces towards guaranteeing a crime-free and enabling environment for political campaigns and other components of the electoral process.

He also tasked all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and DPOs to ensure that they remained civil, neutral and professional while enforcing all laws for adequate and effective management of election security in Bauchi state.

In the same vein, the CP urged political parties, candidates, groups and individuals to respect the rule of law and work towards the maintenance of law and order, peaceful coexistence and harmony in Bauchi before, during and after the election.

He assured that the command will create a level playing field for all political parties and candidates to organize rallies and campaigns to canvass support.

The CP during the security meeting with all heads of security agencies held at the State Police Headquarters Bauchi equally reiterated the IGP’s directives that all quasi-security outfits established by various state governments and local communities operating under different nomenclatures, structures, and orientations have no legal roles under the Electoral Act and in the electoral process.

Consequently, he declared that there will be an increase in the spate of visibility policing, improved inter-agency partnership and intelligence sharing, confidence-building patrols, joint convoy patrols, intelligence-led policing, surveillance activities, stop and search at strategic points across the state.

Finally, Sanda called on parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence to prevail on their wards and proteges against being used as cannon-fodders in disrupting the relative peace enjoyed in the State and at the same time be guided against unnecessary heating up the polity with inciting utterances and provocative gestures.

He further assured that personnel of the command will ensure that the state is crime free at all times warning criminals to steer clear of Bauchi state or meet their waterloo.

