2023: Bauchi APC kicks as campaign posters, billboards of guber aspirant destroyed by alleged urchins

There are strong indications that the build-up to the 2023 General elections in Bauchi State may be a rough situation following the alleged destruction of billboards and campaign posters and other symbols of a gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nura Manu Soro.

The allegation was made by a frontline member of the APC, National Chairman of Progressives Youth Forum, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama who alleged that the campaign materials of the aspirant across the Bauchi metropolis were destroyed.

Ukkasha Rahama who spoke to Journalists at the Correspondents’ chapel secretariat on Wednesday, said that the development was just one of the increasing attacks on APC members in the state in recent times.

He pointed accusing fingers at the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state saying, “The scenes of destruction of billboards and campaign posters of Nura Manu Soro led by unknown persons stand condemnable and unfortunate.”

He stressed that “Manu Soro has constitutional right to contest whatever political seat he may deem fit according to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

“The young politician decried the attacks on APC members in the state and called on the ruling PDP in the state “to call the thugs and their sponsors to order.”





He reiterated that the attacks on their members must be addressed ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “The clampdown on the APC in the state should not continue to happen as the reoccurrence will pitch the parties and politicians against each other and deny the state any meaningful opposition.”

“The governor as a beneficiary of the opposition must protect Bauchi long ancestral heritage where power and money do not win elections for aspirants,” he stressed.

Ukkasha Rahama disclosed that he has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, over the attacks on their members calling on the state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed to urgently address the problem before it gets out of hand.

It will be recalled that Nura Manu Soro was a former Commissioner for Finance at the inception of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Governor Bala Mohammed but resigned barely three months after he was sworn in.

All efforts to get the reaction of the PDP officials failed at the time of this report as the State Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam did not pick up his phone when his number was called several times nor reply to the SMS sent to the number. The Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Yayanuwa Zainabari too did not pick up his phone when called.

