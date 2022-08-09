2023: Bauchi APC governorship candidate refutes recruiting 1000 foot soldiers to disrupt election

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, rtd, has described the allegation labelled him and his party to have recruited 1000 foot soldiers with arms to disrupt the 2023 general elections in the state as false and a ploy to tarnish his image.

The governorship candidate who stated this in Jos, through his lawyer, Ishaq Magaji, SAN, said a publication dated August 7th, 2022, credited to an online media posited that the governorship candidate and APC had recruited militants and thugs to destabilise the 2022 elections in Bauchi.

According to a letter addressed to the online media made available to journalists, Magaji said the publication “is a very serious allegation capable of tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of our client, who spent 42 years of his life at field taking the battle against insurgency with enormous energy and sacrifice for the overall peace of the country.

“Your publication portrayed our client as a thug, thereby exposing him to hate and ridicule from the peace-loving people of Bauchi State, Nigerian citizens and the international community.

“Your publication is not only false but malicious and an attempt to mar the reputation of our client.

“We hereby demand that you retract your publication with a public apology to our Client within seven (7) days of receiving this letter and a public apology to be published in two national dailies in Nigeria. Take notice that if you fail, neglect and/or refuse to publish the apology within seven (7) days from today, we shall not hesitate to commence legal action against you for defamation,” the lawyer added.

