2023: Atiku will win at first ballot — Campaign Council

THE Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, on Tuesday insisted that despite the position of pollsters, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presi- dential standard bearer and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will win next year’s election at the first ballot.

This is against the latest poll released by a national newspaper, which suggested that the February poll may go into a run off.

However, a statement is- sued by Kola Ologbondiyan, who is the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, declared that the for- mer Abubakar will sweep the 2023 presidential election at the first ballot.

The campaign organisation mainatined that with Atiku’s overwhelming support by Nigerians across the board, the outcome of the presiden- tial election, in which he will emerge victorious on Febru- ary 25 will shock pollsters.

The statement read: “Atiku enjoys the solidarity and sup- port of greater majority of Ni- gerians, who are not captured in the indices relied upon by many of the pollsters in their projections on the 2023 presi- dential election.

“It is incontrovertible that Atiku will win the major- ity of lawful votes across the country and garner the con- stitutionally required 25% of votes in more than 24 states of the federation. It is evident that the massive traditional voters of the PDP across the polling units, wards, local governments, states and the six geo-political zones are not distracted in their steadfast- ness to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progres- sives Congress (APC) by voting enmasse for Atiku.

“Also, this army of traditional voters are unrelenting in mo- bilising the non-partisan voters as well as the undecided across the country to vote for the PDP presidential candidate.”

The statement further ob- served that “it is clear that the candidate of the rival APC, Senator Bola Tinubu lacks the political muscle and national acceptability to stop Atiku at the first ballot.”

“Our campaign is therefore unfazed knowing that major- ity of Nigerians across the nation are in consensus to elect Atiku as the next president of our country, particularly, giv- en his proven capacity, competence, political will and national acceptability to provide leadership at this critical time of our national history.

“The Atiku/Okowa Cam- paign therefore urges Nige- rians to remain united and focused in rallying with Atiku in the collective mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from the misrule of the APC.”