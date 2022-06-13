2023: Arewa coalition urges Tinubu, APC against ‘Muslim-Muslim’ ticket 

The Coalition of Arewa Forum For Good Governance (CAFGG) has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to consider a Muslim-Christian ticket against a Muslim – Muslim ticket, noting that a Muslim – Muslim ticket will create a crisis in the country.

According to the Coalition, the call became necessary in view of the current tension stirred up by the rumours of a possible Muslim-Muslim ticket in the ruling APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a news conference in Kaduna on Monday, the Coordinator of the group, Garba Yunusa, noted that the idea of a single faith ticket is uncalled for and should be jettisoned in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

“To douse the tension, we are calling on the winner of APC primaries and flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick the only Northern Christian Governor in the party, Mr Simon Bako Lalong as his running mate”.

He posited that picking Governor Simon Lalong will not only be a perfect match for the party’s election victory but also strike balance and douse the existing tension already overheating the polity.

“Nigerians are not unaware that Tinubu is a Muslim from the South-West geo-political zone, thus we feel it would be rational for a northern Christian, especially from the marginalized North-Central geo-political zone to be a running mate, who can also take care of the interest of the Minorities.

“We strongly believe that once a Christian is picked, the warning and threats by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) would have been taken care of too.”

The group insisted that a Muslim-Muslim ticket will apparently divide Nigeria, especially If APC eventually wins the general elections, saying “It is not about Political Party now, but the country as a whole “