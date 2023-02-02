As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress Sokoto state Chapter on Wednesday begins door-to-door mobilization in the state

The women also unveiled APC campaign materials to further boost the party’s chances of victory in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking while unveiling the campaign materials under the auspices of the SAAR MATA Foundation at the Soul Care Hotel conference hall in Sokoto, Hajiya Fati Ahmed Aliyu said the idea was initiated to inspire Women and youths for more support to the party in the state.

Mrs Aliyu also stated that women are all out to campaign for both presidential and governorship candidates of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto respectively.

She urged women traders in the state to actively participate in the elections by taking a queue from others who have excelled in various positions of authority.

Mrs Aliyu, who is the wife of the Sokoto governorship candidate expressed optimism that her husband and Tinubu were coasting their way to victory in Sokoto state, adding that ”there are convincing indicators based on the series of defections and sprawling support for the party in the state”.

Also, the event convener and founder of the Foundation, Barrister Sa’adatu Yunusa Muhammad said the target was to inspire women to participate in politics not only in Sokoto state but the northwest while noting that APC was a party to beat in the caliphate.

Barrister Muhammad, the only female House of Representatives aspirant of the party under Bodinga /Dange Shuni/Trureta Federal Constituency at the primaries said the mechanism to ensure sustained mobilisation strategy to boost the APC in the state was being perfected to make the party stronger and greater.

She explained that the strategy involved engaging members for strategic door-to-door awareness and mobilisation campaigns for the party’s victory in the upcoming polls.

In her goodwill message, Barrister Hafsat Sahabi Dange, a women mobiliser, described APC women as competent subjects with resilience in delivering results for the party.

She commended the convener and founder of the SAAR MATA Foundation for her initiative of making women key into the political environment as well as mobilising for the APC.

According to her ” we are proud of your tenacity, perseverance and political wisdom for setting the agenda to shift our mindset for politics” Barrister Dange added.

Earlier, Hajiya Hajara Dingyadi, wife of the Minister of Police Affairs and that of the state APC Chairman noted that women were a majority in the row of eligible voters who can make a great difference in election results urging them to be committed to the course by massively mobilising.