2023: APC will win governorship elections in all North West states ― National Vice-Chairman

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Salihu-Moh-Lukman

The National Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North West, Salihu Lukman has assured that the party will win all the governorship elections in the seven states that make up the zone in the 2023 election.

Recall that all the six states of Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, and Zamfara are APC states except Sokoto state which is a PDP state.

He gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at the end of his engagements with all the state chairmen of APC in the zone held in Kaduna.

The National Vice Chairman noted that “no party should expect to win in the North West. We are in a contest. We are working hard and We are not sleeping to ensure victory.

According to him, “We are aware other parties are waiting for us to make mistakes. We are conscious of what we are doing. The North West will remain the APC zone.

He also said their meeting reviewed the efforts of the reconciliation committees set up in every state in the zone, saying the party is satisfied with the progress attained in each of the states.

“What is remaining for us now is to push so that the committees will complete their assignment before campaigns start.

On the INEC just concluded voter’s card registration, the APC leader remarked that they are also satisfied with the exercise.

“We are satisfied. Especially, when we heard the zone has maintained its leads in terms of massive turnout of eligible voters.

However, he was quick to add, “we want to mobilise people who have registered earlier but have not collected their voter’s card to do so.”

The National Vice Chairman also said they had received pleasant reports of receptions and decampees from other parties into its fold, saying,” we have taken the news with joy but we have taken steps to strengthen our party organs at the wards level, local governments as well as states level.

