2023: APC will champion women, youth empowerment ― Oluremi Tinubu

Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu, has again assured Nigerians, particularly the womenfolk that the joint ticket of Tinubu– Shettima would guarantee better lives for them and their children, if given the mandate to serve.

The wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate gave the assurance while addressing thousands of women of the six states of the South West at the zonal Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign rally, held in Lagos.

She also used the occasion to thank the people of her constituent for giving her the opportunity to serve Lagos as a federal lawmaker three times.

“I want to thank particularly Lagos Central Senatorial District for sending me to the National Assembly. I became the first woman to serve three terms; I thank you from the bottom of my heart that you gave me such a wonderful opportunity.”

Senator Tinubu who recalled her humanitarian efforts towards ameliorating the economic challenge of women in Lagos Central, equally commended Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima for living up to expectations of women in Borno State while her husband was two-term Governor in the North East state.

“Since 2007 when my husband finished his tenure as the governor of this state, I kept working for the good of our people and for humanity through my various charities. I see a kindred spirit in my sister, Hajiya Nana Shettima. When I first met her, in my second term in the National Assembly, then I was chairing the Senate Committee on Women’s Affairs.

“There was a motion raised on the floor of the Senate and we had to go to Borno state to observe what was going on in the IDP camps. I visited Borno state while my husband was governor and I saw a woman passionate about the people. She served the women and the IDPs relentlessly.”

“I can reassure you that women’s issues, and youth unemployment will be on the front burner of the Tinubu/Shettima administration,” she said.

Other APC women present at the rally included Noimot Salako-Oyedele, deputy governor of Ogun state, Bamidele Abiodun, the first lady of Ogun State and her counterparts from Cross-River and Kebbi, Dr. Linda Ayade and Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Baugudu, Kafayat Oyetola, the former first lady of Osun state, Chief Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of the APC presidential candidate and Iyaloja-General of Nigeria; Dr. Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader and her deputy, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, among others.

