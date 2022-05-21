2023: APC Senatorial hopeful harps on unity as Ibadan S’West, Ido leaders adopt Adegoke for Oyo South

A leading Oyo South Senatorial hopeful, Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke has appealed to leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to unite for the party to attain victory in the 2023 election.

As the leaders of the party in Ibadan South West and Ido local governments pledged their support for his political aspiration during the primary of the Oyo South senatorial district.

Adegoke appealed during his visit to both local governments to solicit their support to realize his senatorial ambition.

Some of the leaders at the Ibadan southwest party secretariat during the visit include the APC Chairman, Ibadan South West local government, Arch Joseph Oloniyi, Alhaji Tajudeen Olatunji, Alhaji Sulaimon Akintunde Busari, Alhaji Bili Omotoso, and Barrister Adebayo Akaje, Alhaji Rasidi Jimoh popularly known as Lelekuele, Engr Micheal Adeoye, Alhaji Shaba, Dr. Olayinka Eyinloye, Alhaja Oloola, Alhaja Olateju Salam and others.

Leaders at Ido local government visit include Alhaji Kamaldeen Ajisafe, Alhaji Moshood Adigun, Hon Muili Lakondoro, Pa Adedeji, Mrs. Royald, Hon Ojo Badmus, Hon Otolorin Tijani, Hon Kole Adeife, Baale Alafara, Afeez Ajisafe, Alhaji Sodiya, and others.

While canvassing for their support, Adegoke, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), business turnaround expert, maintained that unity of purpose is more important and key in achieving the major aim of the APC in Oyo state, which is to take the mantle of government from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





Adegoke, an alumni member of both OAU Ife and University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advance Leadership Program and a philanthropist per excellence appealed to party members to desist from any act that can further polarise the party in the name of factional wrangling but to always strive for anything that would bring every member together to achieve victory in 2023.

The Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland and Chairman Solutions 93.9FM maintained that they are one family, noting that unity among warring groups is key in the rescue mission of Oyo APC.

According to him, “We have the battles ahead of us. We should speak with one voice. We need to start speaking the same language. The loss of Oyo State is like the loss of the whole South-West. We must rise from that loss. Right now we must focus on our unity to reclaim the state”.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Alhaji Olatunji for Ibadan South West and Alhaji Ajisafe for Ido local government pledged their support for Adegoke and assured him of victory at the party’s primary as well victory at the general elections.