2023: APC NWC member tasks INEC on diaspora voting

Ahead next general elections, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has called on the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider the integration of Nigerians in the Diaspora in the electoral process.

Yakubu who incidentally is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party made the appeal in his paper, “Nigeria’s 2023 Election: Young Nigerians in Diaspora As Stakeholders in the Birthing of The Next Dispensation,” presented at the weekend at the Lambeth Town Hall, United Kingdom.

The APC national officer said considering the number of citizens outside the country, INEC should look into the right of these Nigerians to vote for credible leaders in their respective host countries without necessarily travelling home to vote.

He said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has in recent times recorded significant improvement in organizing elections that were widely acknowledged as credible, transparent, and acceptable. The Ekiti and Osun elections governorship elections were judged by local and international observers as credible and free from Executive interference, as was the case in the past.

“INEC’s next move is to start organizing the process for those in the diaspora to vote. By doing so, Nigerians living in other countries can exercise their franchise and be active participants in our collective quest to build a new and prosperous nation whose future should be entrusted to the youth.

“Similarly, the right of Nigerians in the Diaspora to vote during elections as critical stakeholders gives them the opportunity in the rebirth and of course, nurturing of our democracy and a better Nigeria. This provides Nigerians in the Diaspora the opportunity to vote for leaders with the zeal and commitment to move the nation forward and improve the lives of the citizenry.

“The lack of participation to vote during elections has continued to rob the nation of a huge voice in the decision-making process of choosing leaders for the country. I believe your participation will also spur you to contest for political offices and to make more contributions to the rebirth of the country.”

Honourable Yakubu who commended the resilience of Nigerians abroad to excel, coupled with their resourcefulness further challenged them to take more than a passing interest in the governance of their home country.

“It is pertinent to bring to our notice that for us to be the real agents of rebirth, we must be actively engaged in politics and governance. It is always difficult to effect change from the outside and much easier when you are within. Therefore, we now have an opportunity to align our support to a candidate who has plans for the youth. A candidate who is accommodating and willing to support and bring our talented youths into governance.

“Equally, we need a government that has the capability to create an enabling environment for our young men and women in the diaspora who can transfer technology with good turnover for economic growth and development. Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources which are grossly underdeveloped, just as our people continue to wallow in poverty. I am convinced beyond doubt that with the desired environment and given your experience and performance in your host countries, you have the capacity to exploit these natural resources to make Nigeria, Africa’s best.”

