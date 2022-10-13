2023: APC has no plot to rig election, Fani-Kayode replies CUPP

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party said the coalition has also uncovered fresh plots to deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from being used in the election. He equally alleged that efforts were being perfected towards stopping the electronic transmission of results at the polls.
The CUPP comprises the majority of the opposition political parties in the country.
Fani Kayode however dismissed the claim as he declared that a political party like the PDP was apprehensive of imminent defeat.
He said: “The answer to that is absolute nonsense. It’s what you call poppycock. And these are the words of a drowning party spoken by a drowning man with a drowning candidate. “There is nothing like that. We are above board, we are serious about what we are trying to do, we are going to achieve our objective, and we are going to win this election fair and square. And they are the ones that have lost five governors. They’re the ones that can’t get their party leaders to come to their rallies at their presidential inauguration. We don’t have that challenge. We’re working slowly but surely. As one together, everybody’s coming together. And I’m very proud to be part of this.”
