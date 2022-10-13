2023: APC has no plot to rig election, Fani-Kayode replies CUPP

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
 APC election Fani-Kayode CUPP,EFCC tenders NSA’s letter, Court stops NAPTIP, AGF from inviting ex-Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode
Former Aviation Minister and  Director of Special Media Projects and  Operations, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the ruling party has no plan to rig the forthcoming general elections.
Fani Kayode spoke on the heels of allegation by the Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) that the ruling party has perfected a plot to suspend the operation of the Automated Biometric Identification System (BVAS) that combines the fingerprint and the facial authentication of registered voters.
National Chairman of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, made the allegation on Wednesday at a news briefing in Abuja.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party said the coalition has also uncovered fresh plots to deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from being used in the election. He equally alleged that efforts were being perfected towards stopping the electronic transmission of results at the polls.

The CUPP comprises the majority of the opposition political parties in the country.

Fani Kayode however dismissed the claim as he declared that a political party like the PDP was apprehensive of imminent defeat.

He said: “The answer to that is absolute nonsense. It’s what you call poppycock. And these are the words of a drowning party spoken by a drowning man with a drowning candidate. “There is nothing like that. We are above board, we are serious about what we are trying to do, we are going to achieve our objective, and we are going to win this election fair and square. And they are the ones that have lost five governors. They’re the ones that can’t get their party leaders to come to their rallies at their presidential inauguration. We don’t have that challenge. We’re working slowly but surely. As one together, everybody’s coming together. And I’m very proud to be part of this.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Why I stepped down as PDP BoT chair ― Jibrin

Latest News

2023: Let us vote APC, Tinubu’s wife pleads with Nigerian women

Latest News

Akeredolu warns Ondo traditional rulers against unauthorised expansion of territory

Latest News

Our structure not for PDP, Oyo ADC tells ex-Speaker

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More