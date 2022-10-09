2023: APC has no legally valid candidates, PDP insists

By Taofeek Lawal and Olakunle Maroof 
PDP chieftains APC Gombe ,PDP has no candidate in Zamfara, APC members defects to PDP in Sokoto, APC members defect, The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress  (APC) in the state, has perfected plans to use fake Youth Corps members to rig the 2023 general elections, triggering a war of words between the two parties. The PDP, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary,  Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, alleged that the APC had recruited some fake Youths Corps Members to pave way for manipulation of votes during the election. Peretei disclosed that the plans were hatched during a meeting attended by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the state APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin and other APC leaders, where the arrangement was concluded on how to rig the election across the 18 local government areas in the state. Peretei however,  warned that Ondo State is watching and would not accept any manipulation of the election, calling on the people to be wary of these anti-democratic and unscrupulous elements. "The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter has uncovered a grand plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2023 general elections. "Against the background of unfulfilled promises made to Nigerians in 2015 and 2019, the leadership of the APC has perfected a plot to compromise the electoral process by recruiting fake Youth Corps Members to serve as Presiding Officers during the general elections. "The plot was hatched in a meeting attended by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and other leaders in Abuja, where marching order was given to them to quickly identify five leaders in each of the 18 Local Government Areas of the State to coordinate this evil plot. "If the 2023 elections were to be about dividends of democracy delivered to the people, the APC knows, it does not stand any chance of winning. "Their recent outing in Osun State Gubernatorial Election has also opened their eyes to the reality that, not even the bullion vans can save them from imminent failure, hence the ploy to resort to any available tricks in the books. "For example, in Ondo State, where civil servants have become the butt of every joke, especially teachers whose promotion letters were withheld for not presenting Masters in Education degrees or forced to attend Public Service Training Institute, Ilara-Mokin for a whooping N130,000.00 per person must not be allowed to freely exercise their franchise by voting their preferred candidates. In a free and fair election, the civil servants will certainly revenge their humiliation and frustration over the years. "Our party calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission, not to allow itself to be used in this unpatriotic act. "If President Muhammad Buhari failed tragically to provide security, and also failed to sustain the prosperous economy he inherited, the least expectation from him is to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2023. "He should not allow, desperate politicians in his party destroy whatever is remaining of his battered image. "Our party urges Nigerians desirous of rescuing and rebuilding our dear country to be vigilant at all times, especially during the elections, as choices open to them is either to allow the incompetent APC government to continue in power or stop the present drift at all costs." However, the APC in its swift reaction said the PDP was only crying foul where there is none, describing the allegations as irrational and baseless, noting that the opposition party in the state is feeling jittery and afraid of defeat in the election. Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, the APC said the party "wishes to sympathize with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its impending miserable results during the general elections in 2023. "The woes of the PDP would be compounded by both its self-inflicted internal wranglings and poor preparations for the national exercise. "While the APC has since commenced preparations at resolving issues that arose from  its primaries, and moving, with all seriousness, to mobilize its members ahead of proper campaigns, the PDP is sulking, and plotting how to blackmail the ruling party for its unavailable poor outing" Kalejaye said "The APC-led government in Ondo State would remain focused on its responsibilities to the people. Good governance is the crux of our decisions. The State is too enlightened to fall for propaganda. "It is unbelievable that the PDP would take it upon itself to hold vigil for civil servants that have collected their promotion letters, and praying ceaselessly for Mr Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the gesture. "For the first time in the history of the Sunshine State, primary school teachers are promoted to Grade Level 16. There existed a recent government in the State who never believed in promotion of workers. "The APC would bank on the support and understanding of the people to secure landslide victory once more, come 2023. We appeal to the opposition party to perish the thoughts of rigging during the elections. ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku's Creation —Melaye, Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse Fulani Herders Kill 6 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no legally valid candidates for the 2023 general elections Senator because Governor Mai Mala Buni midwifed the process leading to the emergence of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in violation of section 183 of the Constitution. 

The party has, therefore, advised the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to return home and face other issues. 

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated: “The APC has become prostrate, handicapped and incapacitated to campaign as it has no legally valid candidate for the 2023 general election.

“Recall that the PDP had on February 22, 2022 and March 8, 2022 cautioned that with its foisting of an illegal and unconstitutional leadership, the APC has become ‘legally defunct, structurally crippled and no longer a legitimate and valid vehicle to field candidates for elections under our laws.’ 

“The PDP had cautioned all aspirants in the APC then not waste their resources, time and energy in the APC as they will be on a journey to nowhere. Today, the chicken has finally come home to roost. 

“As you are aware, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, September 30, 2022 nullified the candidature of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s in the July 16 2022 Osun State Governorship election on the ground that his nomination was invalid, having been conducted and submitted by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, in violation of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). 

“For emphasis, Section 183 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides that a state governor ‘shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever.’ 

“This judgment reaffirms the judgment of the Court of Appeal in the case of Jegede vs INEC that a violation of any provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) particularly as it relates to Section 183 portends grave consequences. 

“The import of the September 30, 2022 judgment of the Federal High Court is that every decision made by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC is null and void as you cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand. 

“Consequently, the Congresses as well as the National Convention which produced APC Excos, including the Sen. Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC, is void. 

“In effect, the primaries and Presidential Convention conducted by the Sen. Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC, including the nomination of Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate of the APC is invalid, null and void ab-initio. 

“In any case, the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nothing to offer being the architect of the woes, calamities and life-discounting experiences faced by Nigerians in the last seven and [a] half years. 

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should go home and face the issues of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age as well as corruption allegations.” 

The PDP spokesman, who reminded Nigerians of the kicking off of the party’s campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, gave reasons while its presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, is the best person to rescue Nigeria from what he called ‘APC misrule’. According to him, while the former vice-president was the chairman, National Economic Council (NEC), the country recorded unprecedented growth in national productivity. 


He added: “Atiku Abubakar as vice-president to President Olusegun Obasanjo was the Chairman of the National Economic Council. 

“During that period, our nation achieved unprecedented national productivity, secured $30bn overall debt relief from the Paris and London Clubs. 

“Nigeria’s economy was revamped to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world with stable exchange rate, foreign reserves rose from $2bn in 1999 to $43bn in 2007, power generation rose from average daily generation capacity of 1,800mw in 1999 to 4,000 mw in 2007. 

“Our country witnessed the liberalizations of the telecommunication industry and the advent of GSM and Internet facilities in Nigeria. 

“Our country also witnessed a boost in private Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria. 

“More Nigerians opened investments in sectors hitherto controlled by foreigners including in the downstream and upstream petroleum sectors. 

“Owing to the conducive economic environment, there was increase in Foreign Direct Investment and more Nigerians in the Diaspora returned to establish businesses in the country; expanded and consolidated the Nigerian banking industry to make it operate and participate effectively in global banking businesses. 

“Nigeria achieved one of the most profitable Stock Markets in the world with an average Return on Investment of over 31%. 

“Our nation also achieved a consolidated Pension System both in the private and public sectors. (The APC has been seeking to siphon money from that Fund). 

“Under Atiku Abubakar as coordinator of the economy, Nigeria achieved economic rebound after military rule. Today, Nigeria and Nigerians need Atiku Abubakar to achieve a rebound after the misrule of the APC.” 

On the campaign, Ologunagba asserted that the party will take it to all the states, local government areas, wards and polling units across the country “under the Unified Campaign Structure as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party. He said the campaign will be people-driven and focused on PDP and Atiku’s mission “to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the abysmal misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

“From our consultations across the six geopolitical zones of the country, it is clear that Nigerians across board, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and even political affiliations accept the PDP presidential candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, as the best Candidate with the practical experience, capacity, broadmindedness and willpower to unite our nation, revamp our national economy, and guarantee security of lives and properties in our country,” he declared.

 

2023: 16 APC Ward executives defects to PDP in Sokoto 

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, in Sokoto State on Friday no fewer than 16 All Progressive Congress (APC) Ward executives defected to the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. 

Speaking while receiving the new members at his resident in Sokoto, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, assured them of equal treatment with all other members of the party. “In PDP we treat all our members the same, we always stand on our name for the people, as such I assure you that we will work together for the best future of our state and Nigeria. 

“Your decision to join us in this journey is of great concern to us as leaders and I am optimistic that with you on board we will succeed in our struggle,” he said. 

A statement signed by Hassan Sahabi Sayinnawal said the chairman further called on them to continue to educate the general public on the legacy projects and initiatives of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s led administration in the state. 

Speaking in his remarks on behalf of the new members, Alhaji Garba Dan-Sanda, said their decision to join the PDP is best on the track of record they identified in the led government of the state. 

Dan-Sanda assured that all of them will work closely with the PDP leadership in the ward, local government and state to ensure it success during the 2023 general elections. 

He appreciated the PDP’s Chairman for receiving them and given them more courage to be part of the party’s struggle ahead of the 2023 electioneering period. Some of defectors include, Aliyu Liman, Adamu Salihu, Alinbo Dan-Tudu, Abdullahi Belbela, Abdu Langebo, Hussain Langebo and Umaru Dadi. 

Others include, Abubakar Isa, Adult Na-dating, Agada Lajinge, Usman Kalla, Isa Suleiman, Yawale Isa, Jadi Abdullahi and Aminu Makuwana, all from Lajinge and Makuwana wards of Sabon Birni LGA.

