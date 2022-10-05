2023: APC Governors, NWC in crucial meeting

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
2023 APC NWC Governors
APC governors with President Muhammadu Buhari, late Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha. FILE PHOTO
Ahead commencement of its presidential campaigns, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and governors are in a crucial meeting at Buhari House, the party’s national secretariat.
Investigation revealed that the Plateau State Governor and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, met with some members of the Council on Tuesday night.
Already sighted at the party secretariat were Governors of Ondo, Jigawa, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kano, Jigawa and Niger states.  Former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is also in attendance.

