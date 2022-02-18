2023: APC Executive, Legislative, chieftains converge on Lagos to strategize

The Executive and Legislative arms as well as chieftains of the ruling Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday converged to brainstorm on how to mobilize for the electorate and other political parties in the 2023 General Elections.

This was as the stakeholders rallied support for the presidential ambition of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinibu.

The stakeholders all converged at the 17th Edition of the Executive/Legislative Parley themed: “Mobilising Citizens as A Social Capital Towards 2023 General Elections,” which took place in the Ikeja area of the state.

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the theme as not only apt, saying it was also to freshen and set the tone for what would begin to happen between now and 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, while describing 2023 as the all-important election year, said much can be achieved “as a united bloc,” urging them all to come together and rally support for Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

The governor noted that Tinubu had unselfishly given himself to the good people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, saying it was time to pay him back “with our unwavering support” and is the right and best man with a magic wand to address the problems plaguing the country.

“Let me stress the importance of working together as one, especially as we approach 2023, the all-important election year. There is a whole lot that we can achieve together as a united bloc. Therefore, I enjoin you all to come together and let us rally around our father and leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he gives the nation’s presidency a shot.

“He has unselfishly given himself to the good people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. This, indeed, as someone has rightly said, is the time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is, no doubt, the right and best man for the job.

“He knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it,” the governor said.

Also speaking, the senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Olamilekun Solomon Adeola popularly known as Yayi, equally described the theme of the parley as apt, and moreso as Lagos State looked forward to clinching the number one seat in the country, come 2023.

The lawmaker, who expressed hope that resource persons would do justice to this theme to enable all stakeholders to move ahead on the next steps to take, noted that the nation was about to witness another change in government, and Lagos must take a front seat as she cannot be left behind.

“This year’s theme is apt, in the sense that election is fast approaching and also, Lagos State, we are looking for number one seat in the country, this theme cannot come at a better time than this.

“By the time the resource persons who want to do justice to this theme finished we would have been able to evaluate ourselves, where we are, where we should be and where we are going to. I want to thank those who put this together,” he said.

“The nation is about to witness another change in government, Lagos cannot be left behind, Lagos must take a front seat and this is what we have gathered to do here, knowing full well that we are aspiring to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

Speaking further, Senator Adeola said Asiwaju Tinubu was fit to lead the country, assuring that Nigerians would not have any cause to regret if the former Lagos State governor eventually becomes the country’s president.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fit to lead the country if its capacity, he has the capacity to be president and he is ready and I assure we will not have any cause to regrets if he eventually becomes the president,” he said.

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Ajayi Obasa and a member of the State House of Assembly, representing Eti-Osa constituency 02, Hon. Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu (GOY), emphasized the need to sustain the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, saying it has helped to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagos residents.

Obasa noted that negligence of political education gives room for voter apathy, violence on the part of residents, urging the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the problem, ahead of 2023 General Elections.

