2023: APC campaign organisation announces Aisha Buhari as grand patron of women’s campaign team

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation, at the weekend, announced the composition of the women wing of its campaign team.

According to the list made available to newsmen in Abuja, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is expected to lead the women’s wing of the party to victory as its grand patron.

The statement signed by Rinsola Abiola for the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team also disclosed wife of the APC Presidential candidate and Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu and Nana

Shettima, wife of the APC’s vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima as Chairman and Co-Chairman of the women’s campaign team respectively.

Asabe Vilita Bashir, former member of the House of Representatives from Borno, will serve as national coordinator, while Lauretta Onochie, a prominent woman within the APC and a senior aide in the Presidency, will deputise her.

The women’s campaign in the North-West Zone will be coordinated by Dr Zainab Baugudu, wife of the Kebbi State governor, while Borno State First Lady, Mrs Falmata Zulum, will be in charge of the North-East.

In the South East, Imo State First Lady,

Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodinma will coordinate the zone while her counterpart in Cross Rivers State, Linda Ayade will take charge of south-south zone. Kwara State First Lady, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, will supervise the North Central states.

According to the statement, all governors’ wives are to serve as state coordinators in APC states, while notable APC women such as Florence Ajimobi, widow of the former governor of Oyo State and Zainab Ibrahim, the APC Deputy National Women Leader, among others, were chosen to coordinate activities in states not controlled by the APC.

The administrative committee is led by Wahab Alawiye-King, an influential Lagos politician and close associate of Oluremi Tinubu, who also doubles as the chairman of the committee on strategic planning.

Also heading the committee on operations and logistics is Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki while Sarafa Modele-Yusuf, a seasoned media practitioner, is to head the Media and Strategic Communications committee.

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State

and Senior Special Assistant to the President, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, will head the Finance and Special Duties while Abike Dabiri-Erewa will coordinate Diaspora Mobilisation Committee.

Also listed in the 944 Directorate of Contact and Mobilisation are Honourable Tolulope Akande Sadipe, Hon Rekiya Yahaya, Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, among others.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: APC campaign organisation announces Aisha Buhari as grand patron of women’s campaign team