2023: Another Northern presidency will sink Nigeria, Ohanaeze cautions Atiku

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to desist from working against the rotational presidency between the North and South.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to newsmen.

According to Isiguzoro, a continuation of the Northern presidency beyond Buhari will bring disaster and sink Nigeria.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has cautioned desperate politicians working against the gentleman pact of the rotational presidency between the North and South in 2023, to be aware of the fact that changing the narratives with falsehood and fallacies temporarily for inordinate ambition will have disastrous consequences if achieved by 2023.

“North must consider the security implications of retaining power beyond 2023, and without any options, voluntarily concede power to the south for the interest of peace and stability, except if they have decided to set the nation ablaze and sink it.

“Ndigbo has been pushed out of Nigeria based on the fact that owners of Nigeria craftily designed policies and procedures to enslave the people of the southeast politically and economically and only the 2023 Igbo presidency will assuage the perceptions that Igbo are no longer part of Nigeria.

“Atiku shouldn’t have sent his foot-soldiers to come up with tales by moonlight, as it’s arrogant, absurd and disrespectful to come to the southeast and look at us in our faces and vomit fallacies that north’s tenure has not expired. We wish to categorically state that it’s Igbo’s turn to succeed President Buhari in 2023 and Atiku should reciprocate the support Igbos gave him in 2019 and support one of his most trusted Igbo allies for 2023.

“Endeavours to bring another Northerner as president in 2023 will be a disaster and it will sink Nigeria, many Southern ethnic groups will join Igbo to walk away from Nigeria as ethnic domineering and intimidation will end up the union.

“Atiku had refused to learn from history, as he’s the best president Nigeria will never have, as age and competence is the new watchword and order, to determine who will be president in 2023, and now age is not on the side of Atiku, he should end the ill-fated journey to Aso Rock and support Ndigbo.”

