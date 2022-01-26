2023: Allegations against Tinubu, mere faultfinding, says Lagos APC

Aftermath of the declaration of interest to vie in the 2023 presidential election, the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lashed out to critics of its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu describing allegations of age falsification and ill-gotten wealth against the former Lagos state governor as mere fault-finding.

Spokesman of the party, Hon Seye Oladejo gave the response at a media parley held at the party’s secretariat to clarify issues evolving Lagos politics, governance and Tinubu’s presidential aspiration.

He maintained that Tinubu has the personality and requisite qualifications to be president as dictated by the constitution of the country.

He stated, “There is no reason for anyone or group to lose sleep over the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. All allegations bordering on his state of health, source of wealth, education and age are mere fault-finding that cannot be substantiated.

It is absurd that those that have no authority in medical practice are querying the state of health of Asiwaju Tinubu when he should be given credit for making public his health status when he went for knee surgery in London.

Since he came back from London, Asiwaju has been everywhere which points to the fact that he is healthy and fit for the task ahead.

There is nothing hidden about his age. Come March 29, Tinubu will be 70 years old but the opposition has continued to give life to issues that have died and buried long ago and we know the reason for that.

Going by the definition of good health by the world health body, World Health Organisation (WHO), good health is a complete state of physical, psychology and social wellbeing.

In the last few months, we have witnessed how Tinubu has been moving from different part of the country to another. This shows that he is physically and mentally fit for the task ahead.”

Expressing optimism about Tinubu’s chances of picking the party’s presidential ticket, the Lagos APC scribe disclosed that over 1800 support groups spread across various ethnic nationalities are clamouring for Tinubu presidency.

He however expressed confidence that Tinubu would accede to the voices of the people, adding, “It is not in the record of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to say no to the majority clamouring for his presidency.

We are excited about the aspiration of Asiwaju. We are excited because for once we have someone who is a willing aspirant. He is not been forced on us and he is not been thrown up by circumstances to run for the office.

As we speak, we have over 1,800 different groups across the country clamouring for Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature and calling on him to throw his hat into the ring for the presidential election.

Let me assure you, Asiwaju is well-grounded. He has been a man of the people. And over time, he has built a whole lot of goodwill based on his visit across various ethnic nationalities. For a very long time, he knew this day would come when he would need the various people he has been able to help.

With the various challenges bordering on the economy, security, education, health, among others confronting us as a country, it is high time for us to have a personality like Asiwaju to run for the presidency.

The decision of Tinubu to run for the presidency is already giving a lot of people sleepless nights, especially those who are interested in the presidency. But the fact is, as far as Asiwaju presidency is concerned, the opposition will have their say but people will have their way.”

Speaking on zoning the presidency to the Southwest, Oladejo stated that the Southwest played a pivotal role in the emergence of APC presidency in 2015; therefore it is logical the party zones its presidential ticket to the region.

“Tinubu enjoys massive support in the North. The clamour for his presidency was louder in the Northern part of the country than any other zones.

And the fact that the Southwest region played a pivotal role in APC wrestling power from the PDP in 2015, it is a matter of right that the party zones the ticket to the region” he said.

