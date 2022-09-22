2023: Akeredolu will deliver South-West for Tinubu ― APC spokespersons

The State Publicity Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West geopolitical zone, have thrown their weight behind Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to succeed and deliver the region to the party.

The Publicity Secretaries who promised to support the Ondo State governor in the task ahead, following his appointment as the South West Coordinator for the Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council, urged him to make the campaign issue-based.

Rising from a meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the APC image makers congratulated Akeredolu and resolved to “explore the advantages inherent in unity and cohesion, to maximize potentials in the interest of the party and its candidates.”

The APC Publicity Secretaries in a statement issued and signed by the Secretary of the Conference of APC Publicity Secretaries in the zone, Alex Kalejaye, assured Akeredolu of their support to ensure overwhelming victory for the party in the South-West in the forthcoming elections.

The statement read: “We acknowledge the vocal and consistent push for the party to zone the presidency to Southern Nigeria by Arakunrin Akeredolu and all other governors and party leaders from the zone.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The appointment of Akeredolu, therefore, does not come to us as a surprise. We see it as striking appropriateness and of strategic values,”

The spokespersons called for “issue-based campaigns, devoid of fake news and hate speech, to enhance peace and harmonious relationship among ethnic leaders and stakeholders across the board in the overall interest of Nigeria.”

To steer its affairs, the meeting unanimously endorsed the spokesman for APC in Ogun state, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye as the Zonal Coordinator, while Hon Alex Kalejaye of Ondo State will serve as the Secretary.

The meeting also acknowledged the parental role of the Conference of APC State Publicity Secretaries (CAPS) and promised to work in accord with the State Publicity Secretaries of our party in all other zones of the federation.





FG Alone Can’t Fund Education Adequately — Minister

2023: Akeredolu will deliver South-West for Tinubu ― APC spokespersons